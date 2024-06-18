DoT announces R&D proposals- 5G Intelligent Villages and Quantum Cryptography

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced two significant calls for proposals- 5G Intelligent Village’ and ‘Quantum Encryption Algorithm’ aimed at catalysing innovation and technological advancement in the telecommunications sector.

The move towards Jai Anusandhan (aimed at promoting innovative start-ups in the country and to establish an ecosystem of research and entrepreneurship) underscore DoT’s commitment to fostering indigenous R&D, promoting IP creation, and achieving inclusive digital growth across India.

These proposals are under the categories- ‘5G Intelligent Village’ and ‘Quantum Encryption Algorithm’ and invites participants from industry, MSMEs, start-ups, academia and government departments involved in technology design, development, commercialization of telecommunication products and solutions.

These proposal will be funded under Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the DoT. TTDF has been setup under Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) of DoT to promote the ecosystem for research, design, prototyping, proof of concept testing, IPR creation, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of products etc. in telecommunication field.

Both the calls are pivotal steps towards harnessing advanced technologies for societal benefit and reinforcing India’s leadership in telecommunications innovation.

The 5G Intelligent Village Initiative responds to the pressing need for equitable technological advancement by harnessing the transformative power of 5G technology to uplift rural communities. Proposals are invited to enable effective utilization of Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) aspects of 5G in selected villages, showcasing the advantages of 5G connectivity. Proposals can also include plans for establishing 5G connectivity in areas without existing coverage.

"This initiative aims to unite telecom service providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers on a single platform to explore and exploit the potential advantages of 5G, serving as a hub for research and development in this field," it said.