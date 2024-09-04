            

      DoT asks M2M service providers to register by Sep 30

      DoT has advised service providers to register on Sanchar Sathi; non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 4, 2024 9:14 AM
      Unregistered machine-to-machine service providers to register by month-end, says DoT. (Representative Image: Chris Anderson via Unsplash)

      The Department of Telecom has asked unregistered machine-to-machine service providers to register by month-end. Non-registration may lead to disruption of services, it warned.

      "Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees. The extended timeline for registration of all unregistered entities, who have obtained telecom resources from authorised telecom licensees in the past, ends on September 30, 2024," it said.

      The Department had issued detailed guidelines for registration of all M2M Service Providers (M2M SPs) and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Providers for M2M Services in February 2022, after considering the recommendations of TRAI and views of M2M industry stakeholders. The registration is a simple and transparent online one-time process through the SaralSanchar portal.

      Subsequently, in order to proliferate the standard-based and secure M2M/IoT ecosystem, the scope of the registration was extended to allow all types of business.

      Entities such as companies, Government Departments/Organizations, Partnership Firms, LLPs, Institutions, Undertakings, Proprietorship Firms, Societies and Trusts to apply for registration as M2M Service Providers and WPAN/WLAN Connectivity Provider for M2M services.

      M2M services comprise devices that can be connected with broadband or wireless services.


      First Published on Sep 4, 2024 9:14 AM

