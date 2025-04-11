            
DoT pushes telcos to complete trials for caller ID feature CNAP by April 14

The Department of Telecommunications has instructed telecom operators to promptly implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service on mobile phones to curb spam and scam calls.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 5:07 PM
Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) is a feature that will display the names of the callers.

To curb spam calls, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has instructed telecom operators to promptly implement and complete trials of the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service on mobile phones by April 14.

The service makes name display compulsory for incoming calls. In January, during a meeting with telecom operators, the department asked the telcos to implement the CNAP without any delay.

While the trials for the technology are ongoing, for 2G users, the service won’t be feasible as the technology does not permit it. In February last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had called on the government to mandate telcos to implement the CNAP service to combat customer harassment from unknown/ spam callers.

The department has also urged the telcos to submit a report on the same by April 18. It intends to initiate inter-operator trials in phased manner, and trials are currently ongoing in Haryana and Maharashtra, according to CNBCTV-18.

To curb pesky calls, and ensure prompt action against the spammers, TRIA has recently amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, which allows consumers to make complaint against spam calls and messages sent by unregistered senders without the need of first registering their preferences for blocking or receiving commercial communications. The amendments introduced on February 12, 2025 build upon stakeholder feedback and extensive internal deliberations to reinforce consumer rights and prevent misuse of telecom resources while at the same time aiming that legitimate commercial communication occur through registered entities, based on the preference and consent of the customers, thereby, balancing the interests of consumers with the need for supporting legitimate economic activities in the country.

For its part, DoT cautioned spammers and miscreants of stringent penalties and actions, last month. It warned miscreants against tampering with or spoofing telecommunication identifiers such as Mobile Numbers, IP Addresses, IMEIs, and SMS headers. Overall, DoT has undertaken various initiatives for prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cybercrime and financial frauds.


First Published on Apr 11, 2025 5:07 PM

