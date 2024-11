DPIIT and WinZO launch Center of Excellence to nurture gaming startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has entered into a strategic partnership with WinZO for a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the growth of India’s interactive entertainment sector by fostering innovation, creating skilled talent, and scaling startups to compete on a global stage

By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in gaming and technology, this initiative seeks to establish India as a global leader in interactive entertainment, capturing a significant share of the $300 billion global gaming market.

Central to this partnership is the establishment of a Center of Excellence (CoE) by WinZO, in collaboration with DPIIT. The CoE will serve as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, focusing on critical aspects such as building a skilled, industry-ready workforce, innovating monetization strategies for Indian gaming assets, developing ‘Made in India’ intellectual property for global markets of world-class quality, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and driving manufacturing of interactive technology products in India. By addressing long-standing challenges such as monetization and talent gaps, the CoE will play a role in shaping the future of India’s gaming and interactive entertainment industry.

According to a recent USISPF report, India’s interactive entertainment sector is projected to grow to $60 billion by 2034, creating over 2 million jobs. The DPIIT-WinZO partnership is designed to harness this potential by nurturing startups through hackathons, workshops, accelerator programs, and curated pitch events.

Additionally, the MoU will expand WinZO’s flagship Tech Triumph Program (Bharat Edition), a platform for identifying and mentoring India’s top game developers. This program has already showcased India’s gaming talent at global forums such as the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Gamescom LATAM, and will now scale its impact through DPIIT’s support.

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, added, “This partnership is a significant milestone in harnessing India’s potential as a producer and exporter. Through our collaboration with WinZO, we aim to foster innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and empower startups to manufacture products of global standards. This initiative aligns with our vision of making India a leader in interactive technology, contributing meaningfully to PM Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.”

The MoU also focuses on bridging the talent gap in the sector by equipping professionals with cutting-edge skills in coding, animation, game design, and development. The CoE will provide startups with opportunities to access WinZO’s $50 million fund for interactive entertainment ventures, mentorship from industry leaders, and direct connections with investors.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director (Startup India), DPIIT, emphasized, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a thriving ecosystem for entrepreneurs by collaborating with the Industry partners. By providing resources, mentorship, and global exposure, we are not just creating startups but building a pipeline of talent and innovation that will place India at the forefront of the global gaming industry.”