comScore            

How it Works

Elon Musk sues Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Sam Altman under claims of breach of contract

The lawsuit said that the founders of OpenAI, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman originally approached Musk to form an open-source no-for-profit organisation and since the company is actually making money, it's a breach of contract.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2024 6:56 PM
Elon Musk sues Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Sam Altman under claims of breach of contract
Furthermore, as per reports, Musk’s lawyers stated that the design for GPT-4 has been kept a secret. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Billionaire Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and its founder Sam Altman, among others under the accusation that they abandoned the company’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for he betterment of humanity and not for profit, as per multiple reports.

The lawsuit said that the founders of OpenAI, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman originally approached Musk to form an open-source no-for-profit organisation.

The fact that the OpenAI is making money is a breach of that contract. Furthermore, as per reports, Musk’s lawyers stated that the design for GPT-4 has been kept a secret.

Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI but stepped down in 2018 from its board.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2024 6:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Reliance-Disney media powerhouse: How will media planning change for advertisers?

Reliance-Disney media powerhouse: How will media planning change for advertisers?

How it Works

Google to remove 10 Indian app developers for not adhering to billing policies

Google to remove 10 Indian app developers for not adhering to billing policies

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: High-profile guests get luxury stay, glamping in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: High-profile guests get luxury stay, glamping in Jamnagar

How it Works

IAMAI advises Google to not de-list any apps from Google Play Store

IAMAI advises Google to not de-list any apps from Google Play Store

How it Works

Don’t get married to your tasks. Stay focused on outcomes: Microsoft’s Rohini Srivathsa

Don’t get married to your tasks. Stay focused on outcomes: Microsoft’s Rohini Srivathsa

How it Works

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities kick off: Inside look at the wardrobe planner for Indian and global guests

Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities kick off: Inside look at the wardrobe planner for Indian and global guests

How it Works

Celebrity endorsements remained strong in 2023: Akshay Kumar tops the list

Celebrity endorsements remained strong in 2023: Akshay Kumar tops the list
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!