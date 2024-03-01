Elon Musk sues Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Sam Altman under claims of breach of contract

Billionaire Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and its founder Sam Altman, among others under the accusation that they abandoned the company’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for he betterment of humanity and not for profit, as per multiple reports.

The lawsuit said that the founders of OpenAI, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman originally approached Musk to form an open-source no-for-profit organisation.

The fact that the OpenAI is making money is a breach of that contract. Furthermore, as per reports, Musk’s lawyers stated that the design for GPT-4 has been kept a secret.