From Pharmeasy to Tata 1mg, e-pharma firms expand job postings for women: Report

The e-pharma firms have expanded job postings for women between July and September 2024, according to a report by professional networking platform, Apna.co. The e-pharma firms, such as Pharmeasy, Tata 1mg, and Apollo Pharmacy targeted female healthcare professionals driven by expanded government spending on public healthcare and the development of healthcare services in underserved Tier 2 and 3 cities by private entities. This growth is underscored by a 35 percent rise in jobs during this period.

Healthcare providers like Medplus, Tata 1mg, Pharmeasy, Wellness Forever, Vijaya Diagnostics, Medkart, Apollo Pharmacy, and Portea Medical have offered a wide array of professional opportunities for women in the past three months.

Apna.co observed that more than 60 percent of the recent 40,000 healthcare job postings focussed on women employees. The job posting saw a 35 percent rise in tier-1 cities while tier-2 and 3 cities saw a 50 percent surge.

While tier 1 cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai recorded 22,000 job postings, tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Nagpur opened 18,000 postings in past three months.

In tier-1 cities, women were hired for roles of Pharmacists, Optometrists, Dental Assistants, and Operation Theatre Technicians, whereas tier-2 and tier-3 cities have seen an increase in demand for Nurses, Attendants, Medical Representatives, Pathologists, and Lab Technicians.

"As healthcare services expand into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and increased healthcare awareness, the demand for female healthcare professionals continues to rise, making essential services more accessible nationwide," the job networking platform noted.

India’s private healthcare sector is expected to add eight million jobs by 2030.