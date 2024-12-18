Gen Z, Millennials, and solo women adventurers drive 2025 travel trends: Report

The landscape of international travel is poised for significant change in the year ahead, according to a new report by visa processing platform, Atlys.

Drawing on extensive data from 2024 and projections for the coming year, the report suggests that younger travellers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are redefining global tourism priorities, while female solo travel and niche interests—from pop culture pilgrimages to wellness escapes—are set to reshape itineraries worldwide.

Shifting demographics and preferences

Roughly 60.7% of travellers in 2024 were under the age of 35, illustrating the ascent of Gen Z and millennial influence on travel trends.

Younger generations are not merely ticking off tourist attractions; they are seeking immersive, meaningful experiences at destinations that align with their values. This includes a growing appetite for local cultures, authentic cuisines, and travel that merges leisure with personal growth.

The report also highlights the emergence of hybrid "bleisure" travel, with nearly a quarter of travellers blending work commitments and extended stays.

Solo women travellers on the rise

Women accounted for 30% of solo visa applications in 2024, and that figure is projected to jump to 37% in 2025.

These journeys are typically undertaken by travellers in their 20s to 40s, with destinations like Bali, Thailand, and Japan favoured for safety, cultural interest, and affordability.

The growing number of women-only travel groups, online communities, and networks has made it easier for women to explore independently, reflecting a broader movement toward empowerment and self-directed adventure.

Asia's growth tourism footprint

Asia's tourism sector looks set to dominate international travel growth in 2025. Established hotspots like Thailand and Japan expect robust visitor numbers.

Thailand aims for 40 million arrivals, bolstered by visa-free policies and potential new attractions like legalized casinos, and Japan anticipates a surge in visitors drawn by Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Vietnam and Indonesia, with their compelling blend of culture, affordability, and natural beauty, are also capturing the attention of travellers seeking something beyond the traditional circuits of Europe and North America.

From wellness retreats to niche interests

The rising popularity of wellness travel and “slow tourism” is another noteworthy trend.

Destinations such as Bali and Taiwan have become hubs for health-oriented trips, offering yoga retreats, meditation programs, and opportunities to deepen cultural understanding.

Instead of racing through multiple locations, travellers are spending longer periods immersing themselves in local life, exploring traditions at a leisurely pace.

Beyond wellness, a range of niche interests is reshaping travel agendas.

Adventure tourism remains strong, with an emphasis on authentic experiences in Norway, Peru, and Australia.

Off-the-beaten-path locales—like Slovenia, Laos, and the Faroe Islands—are gaining traction among those seeking unspoiled natural settings and direct engagement with local communities.

Cultural, culinary, and pop culture influences

Boutique hotels—be the Italian vineyard retreats or Moroccan riads—are on the rise, indicating a preference for accommodations that serve as gateways to local customs, traditions, and crafts.

Culinary tourism is also expanding rapidly. Events like Italy’s Truffle Festival and Thailand’s Songkran Food Festival draw travellers eager to taste authentic regional flavours.

Japan’s sushi counters and Turkey’s baklava shops further underscore the power of local gastronomy to attract international visitors.

Meanwhile, pop culture tourism—where travellers head to destinations featured in films, TV shows, music festivals, and social media content—is on the upswing.

Singapore’s Disney Cruise, for instance, is projected to see a 27.1% increase in demand in 2025.

Natural wonders and environmental focus

Iceland and Norway, long favoured for the Northern Lights, may see greater demand, while Egypt’s solar eclipses and Puerto Rico’s bioluminescent bays offer unique experiences that combine scientific curiosity with a sense of awe.

Environmental considerations and a deeper appreciation for natural spectacles hint at a growing expectation that travel should not only entertain, but also inspire and inform.

The Indian market’s growing influence

For India, the data suggests that Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi are the top hubs for outbound travel.

A growing middle class, increasing interest in affordable international trips, and strong participation from younger demographics underscore India’s evolving role in the global tourism ecosystem.

Looking ahead, personalization and convenience appear set to define travel in 2025.