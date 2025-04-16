            

I&B Ministry cracks down on MSOs: 1,045 found non-compliant as of March'25; only 845 registered

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as of March 31, 2025, 1045 multi-system operators (MSOs) registrations have been surrendered/expired or found non-compliant. Over 114 applications have been cancelled/rejected due to suppression of vital information/non-payment.

By  Akanksha NagarApr 16, 2025 9:12 AM
I&B Ministry cracks down on MSOs: 1,045 found non-compliant as of March'25; only 845 registered
As of March'25, only 845 MSOs remain registered with the Ministry. In contrast, a total of 1,045 MSOs have had their registrations either cancelled, surrendered, expired, or deemed non-operational. (Photo: Unsplash)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released updated figures on the status of Multi System Operators (MSOs) in India, offering a revealing snapshot of the sector's churn and compliance challenges as of March 31, 2025.

According to the latest data, only 845 MSOs remain registered with the Ministry. In contrast, a total of 1,045 MSOs have had their registrations either cancelled, surrendered, expired, or deemed non-operational. This reflects the Ministry’s continued push for stricter compliance and operational transparency in the cable distribution space.

In August 2024, there were over 850 registered MSOs, and a year prior, the number stood at 998.

In a further crackdown, 114 MSO applications have been rejected or closed by the Ministry over issues such as suppression of vital information, failure to submit documents, negative net worth, or non-payment of processing fees, as of March 31, 2025. The figures highlight the growing regulatory scrutiny within the cable television ecosystem, with the Ministry tightening the noose on non-compliant operators.

One of the terms and conditions of the MSO registration is that MSOs shall comply with the provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act. 1995, and the Rules made there under, as amended and adhered to all the terms and conditions of the registration. Failing to do so, the permission granted is liable to be cancelled or suspended. MSOs are also required to submit a list of their subscribers and other details as per the requests made by the Ministry from time to time.

Further, according to Regulation 15(1) of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, it is mandatory for every distributor of channels to conduct an audit of their system once in a calendar year; if they fail to do so, they are marked as 'non-compliant'. Following which, MSOs have to provide the requisite information or make any reference to the Ministry regarding their compliance status. In absence of the same, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, the MSO registrations of the scheduled MSOs are cancelled with immediate effect.

In the past, via one of its advisories, the Ministry had stated that all MSOs who provide their own programming service to their own subscribers directly or through one or multiple Local Cable Operators must register to the platform services.


Tags
First Published on Apr 16, 2025 9:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

No direct, indirect association with Mahadev Betting App: EaseMyTrip issues statement amid ED raids

No direct, indirect association with Mahadev Betting App: EaseMyTrip issues statement amid ED raids

How it Works

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

NCLAT allows Google to redact confidential data from play store billing judgment

How it Works

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

Anti-trust watchdog fines UFO Moviez, Qube Cinema Rs 2.69 cr for anti-competitive practices

How it Works

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission

WhatsApp accountable in India: Consumer court can hear complaints, rules state commission

How it Works

Brand Battles Get Personal: Why Comparative Advertising Is Having a Moment

Brand Battles Get Personal: Why Comparative Advertising Is Having a Moment

How it Works

Google removes 10.7 mn election ads in 2024 for being run by unverified accounts: Report

Google removes 10.7 mn election ads in 2024 for being run by unverified accounts: Report

How it Works

"Advertisers remain focused on market share amid global uncertainty": Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun

"Advertisers remain focused on market share amid global uncertainty": Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun

How it Works

Omnicom's John Wren downplays client loss concerns amid IPG deal, tariff uncertainty

Omnicom's John Wren downplays client loss concerns amid IPG deal, tariff uncertainty