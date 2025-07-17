‘Ola pushed him to the edge’: Protests erupt after driver’s suicide in Maharashtra

A 46-year-old Ola-Uber driver allegedly died by suicide in Bilalpada, Nalasopara, after consuming poison, allegedly due to financial distress caused due to cab aggregator company Ola. The deceased has been identified as Saroj Saxena, 46. Family members have alleged harassment and torture by ride hailing company Ola.

The matter is being investigated by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate officers from Pelhar Police station. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard. Multiple cab drivers from the Vasai-Virar region rushed to civic health centre and protested against the cab aggregator Ola for pushing Saxena to commit suicide.

For the past three days, Ola and Uber drivers across Maharashtra, including the cities of Vasai, Virar, and Nalasopara, have been protesting to demand fare hikes. With ride-hailing services largely suspended, many drivers have been left without income, intensifying financial hardship.

According to family members, Saxena’s death appears to be driven by despair over the inability to sustain his livelihood since long time allegedly due to unfair payments made by cab aggregators. Fellow drivers have expressed deep anger and frustration, claiming the state government has not taken any meaningful steps to address their concerns or extend support to the aggrieved driver community.

The strike, which has already disrupted commutes for thousands, is now drawing attention to the mental and financial toll on gig economy workers. Driver unions are calling for immediate government intervention, warning that continued neglect may lead to further tragedies.

For the past few days, cab drivers in Mumbra and other parts of Mumbai have been on strike, protesting what they allege is the exploitative functioning of app-based ride-hailing companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. Drivers say they are frustrated with arbitrary pricing algorithms, high commission cuts, and rising fuel costs that leave them with minimal earnings.

Their main demands include scrapping dynamic pricing in favour of fixed, government-regulated fares, banning bike taxis, capping the number of autorickshaw and taxi permits, and activating the Rickshaw-Taxi Welfare Board. They also seek the swift implementation of the Maharashtra Gig Workers Act to ensure social security benefits and better workplace protections.

While the government has held meetings with driver representatives and offered some assurances, many protestors remain unconvinced, saying the core issues have yet to be resolved. The strike continues to impact daily commuters, particularly during peak hours and airport travel.

In a separate development, during a legislative session following a question raised by MLAs Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar, Vandana Gawde, and Adv. Nayan Dakare regarding regulatory compliance, the State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, a departmental investigation revealed that Ola Electric had opened numerous showrooms across the state using a single trade certificate, a violation of transport norms. The probe, conducted in April 2025, found that out of 432 Ola showrooms inspected, only 47 held valid trade certificates. The remaining 385 showrooms were found to be non-compliant and have since been shut down.

Furthermore, enforcement teams also seized 576 vehicles from these uncertified showrooms. Legal action has been initiated against these vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act. Each vehicle has been blacklisted, and detailed inspection reports have been issued.