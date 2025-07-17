            
Meta AI launches "Imagine Me" for personalized Image Generation

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 9:01 PM
Images created with Meta's AI tools will have a "Imagined with AI" watermark. Other AI-generated images will be tagged with "AI info", following Meta's policy.

Meta AI has begun rolling out its new "Imagine Me" feature in India, starting July 17, 2025. This AI-powered tool lets users generate personalized images of themselves within Meta's chat platforms: Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

How to Use the Feature

Users can create AI images by tagging @Meta AI in individual or group chats. Prompts should start with "Imagine me as...".

To personalize images, users provide three selfies (front, left, and right angles). Meta AI then uses these photos and the text prompt to generate unique images.

Image Generation Examples: Users can use prompts like:

"Imagine me as a 90s gangster."

"Imagine me as a cowboy."

Users can also add settings:

"Imagine me as a 90s gangster sipping coffee at an Indian beach."

"Imagine me as a cowboy, but on the moon, wearing futuristic clothes."

Meta AI generates these custom images quickly.

User Controls and Transparency

Users can edit, regenerate, or remove AI-generated images. They can also retake setup photos, manage preferences, or disable the feature.

Images created with Meta's AI tools will have a "Imagined with AI" watermark. Other AI-generated images will be tagged with "AI info", following Meta's policy.


First Published on Jul 17, 2025 9:00 PM

