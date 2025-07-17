Airports have become high-impact brand discovery zones: Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO Diageo India

ADVERTISEMENT
Diageo India has unveiled a new milestone for its premium homegrown whisky brand, Godawan, with the launch of an exclusive Godawan Triple Cask edition at Bengaluru Duty Free, located at Kempagowda International Airport.
Announcing the launch on social media, Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO of Diageo India, described the release as a proud moment for Indian single malts globally - one that is "personal, purposeful, and proudly Indian."
He noted that the new edition represents a breakthrough in the brand's journey, merging regional artistry with the prestige of rare cask blending to create a collectible expression for global travellers.
Crafted at Diageo India's Alwar distillery in Rajasthan, Godawan is inspired by the endangered Great Indian Bustard and aims to embody sustainability and craftsmanship.
The new Triple Cask variant furthers this narrative by offering travellers a unique and distinctly Indian spirit, available exclusively through travel retail.
"Airports have become high-impact brand discovery zones where travellers are more inclined to explore, gift, and trade up," Someshwar said, highlighting the importance of the partnership with Bengaluru Duty Free and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL). "This enables us to meet consumers at moments of discovery, where gifting, collecting, and connections converge."