Indore bags cleanest city title yet again, Noida shines in mid-sized category

Indore has once again proven why it's the gold standard in urban cleanliness, clinching the title of India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 survey. The results were announced on Thursday during a grand felicitation ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, where President Droupadi Murmu conferred the awards to winning cities.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), saw participation from municipal leaders, state officials and sanitation champions from across the country. The annual cleanliness assessment covered over 4,500 cities this year and evaluated them on a comprehensive framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators, including sanitation, waste segregation, service delivery, and citizen feedback.

While Indore continued its reign at the top, Surat secured second place, followed by Navi Mumbai. In the category of cities with a population between 3–10 lakh, Noida emerged as the cleanest, ahead of Chandigarh and Mysore.

Indore’s consistent success is attributed to a blend of innovation, community involvement, and policy rigor. The city has implemented strict waste segregation at source, reduced landfill dependency through waste-to-wealth initiatives, and built a strong culture of cleanliness among its residents.

Speaking on the achievement, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “This new category recognises not just past performance, but also a city’s future potential. Indore deserves this position and sets an example for the rest of the country.”

The Swachh Survekshan mission, launched in 2016, has evolved into the world’s largest urban sanitation survey. Its primary goal is to spark large-scale citizen engagement and inspire civic bodies to compete in improving hygiene and livability standards.