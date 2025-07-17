Sports and Athleisure brands under consumer scrutiny amid rising eco expectations: Report

As sustainability becomes a cultural expectation rather than a niche concern, Indian consumers are increasingly placing fashion and personal care brands under the microscope—demanding ethical practices and environmental responsibility. Interestingly, this consumer scrutiny exists despite relatively low media coverage, while sectors like food and beverage dominate headlines but lag in public engagement. From India’s deeply rooted agricultural focus to rising enthusiasm for clean energy and low-risk climate narratives, the country’s sustainability discourse is evolving—market by market, emotion by emotion, as per a report on sustainability by Burson.

THE FASHION INDUSTRY TAKES CENTER STAGE AMONGST CONSUMERS AND TOPS CONSUMERS’ SUSTAINABILITY PRIORITIES

Consumers place the fashion industry, especially sports and athleisure brands at the forefront of their sustainability concerns, holding these brands to higher standards of environmental and ethical responsibility. This attention persists despite relatively limited media coverage, suggesting that eco-consciousness is now a mainstream expectation in this category.

THE FOOD & BEVERAGE SECTOR DRAWS MORE ATTENTION FROM THE MEDIA, LESS SO FROM CONSUMERS

Food & Beverage (F&B) brands tend to dominate media narratives around sustainability but generate comparatively lower levels of consumer engagement. This imbalance is particularly driven by ongoing media scrutiny of major multinational F&B companies without a corresponding rise in consumer attention. The divergence between media focus and consumer priorities highlights a critical communications gap, creating opportunities for companies.

SUSTAINABILITY NARRATIVES IN FOOD & AGRICULTURE ARE DEEPLY SHAPED BY LOCAL MARKET DYNAMICS

India’s focus on crops reflects the economic and social reliance on agriculture, with nearly half the population dependent on farming and a significant portion of national GDP tied to crop production. At the same time, with rising incomes and urbanization, Indian consumers are becoming more conscious of food origin, pesticide use and organic certification.

India’s sustainability discourse is deeply rooted in its agrarian identity, with crops and food security dominating public attention far more than in Australia or Singapore. This reflects not only the country’s economic structure but also a cultural and political emphasis on rural livelihoods and climate resilience.

However, this agricultural focus is evolving alongside growing scrutiny of the consumer goods sector, particularly in fashion and personal care, where urban audiences are increasingly engaged and regulatory frameworks (e.g. plastic waste rules, greenwashing guidelines) are tightening. The energy sector stands out as a space of high trust and urgency.

Public demand for renewables is significantly higher than in regional peers, aligning with India’s global leadership in clean energy initiatives. However, the narrative is solar-heavy, with wind and other renewables under-leveraged in public discourse. Brands in this space have a clear opportunity to broaden the conversation and frame energy transition as a national mission. Indian audiences are emotionally activated by urgency, but they also value optimism and national progress.

Narratives that blend climate concern (e.g. climate anxiety) with development outcomes (e.g. green recovery) perform best. However, abstract economic framing (e.g. resilience economy) and technical jargon (e.g. science-based targets) underperform unless translated into human-scale outcomes like jobs, water access, or rural empowerment.