The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on Wednesday said that Meta Platforms, among other bog online platforms should give their users the option to use their services for free, devoid of targeted advertising.

The EDPB’s suggestion came after national privacy regulators in the Netherlands, Norway and Germany asked it to check consent or pay models that are adopted by online platforms such as Meta.

“The EDPB considers that offering only a paid alternative to services which involve the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising purposes should not be the default way forward for controllers. When developing alternatives, large online platforms should consider providing individuals with an ‘equivalent alternative’ that does not entail the payment of a fee. If controllers do opt to charge a fee for access to the ‘equivalent alternative’, they should give significant consideration to offering an additional alternative. This free alternative should be without behavioural advertising, e.g. with a form of advertising involving the processing of less or no personal data. This is a particularly important factor in the assessment of valid consent under the GDPR,” the EFBP said in a statement.

The statement further said, “The EDPB stresses that obtaining consent does not absolve the controller from adhering to all the principles outlined in Art. 5 GDPR, such as purpose limitation, data minimisation and fairness. In addition, large online platforms should also consider compliance with the principles of necessity and proportionality, and they are responsible for demonstrating that their processing is generally in line with the GDPR.”