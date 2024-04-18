            

      Online platforms like Meta should provide users a free option devoid of targeted advertising: EFPB

      The EDPB’s suggestion came after national privacy regulators in the Netherlands, Norway and Germany asked it to check consent or pay models that are adopted by online platforms such as Meta.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 18, 2024 4:26 PM
      "If controllers do opt to charge a fee for access to the ‘equivalent alternative’, they should give significant consideration to offering an additional alternative. This free alternative should be without behavioural advertising," the EFPB said. (Image source: Unsplash)

      The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) on Wednesday said that Meta Platforms, among other bog online platforms should give their users the option to use their services for free, devoid of targeted advertising.

      “The EDPB considers that offering only a paid alternative to services which involve the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising purposes should not be the default way forward for controllers. When developing alternatives, large online platforms should consider providing individuals with an ‘equivalent alternative’ that does not entail the payment of a fee. If controllers do opt to charge a fee for access to the ‘equivalent alternative’, they should give significant consideration to offering an additional alternative. This free alternative should be without behavioural advertising, e.g. with a form of advertising involving the processing of less or no personal data. This is a particularly important factor in the assessment of valid consent under the GDPR,” the EFBP said in a statement.

      The statement further said, “The EDPB stresses that obtaining consent does not absolve the controller from adhering to all the principles outlined in Art. 5 GDPR, such as purpose limitation, data minimisation and fairness. In addition, large online platforms should also consider compliance with the principles of necessity and proportionality, and they are responsible for demonstrating that their processing is generally in line with the GDPR.”

      “Controllers also need to evaluate, on a case-by-case basis, whether there is an imbalance of power between the individual and the controller. The factors to be assessed include the position of the large online platforms in the market, the extent to which the individual relies on the service and the main audience of the service,” the EFPB said.


      First Published on Apr 18, 2024 4:26 PM

