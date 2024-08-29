Prasar Bharati invites applications for vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish

Prasar Bharati has invited applications for the allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish.

The allotment period is from September 13, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The applications are invited through the 82nd e-auction process, which will tentatively be held on September 5.

The e-auction will be conducted in accordance with 'E-auction Methodology' for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023 and subsequent amendment on December 13, 2023 which are available on pubcaster's website. Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would be allowed to participate in the e-auction.

Additionally, only companies holding valid permission from the MIB can apply for the participation in e-auction for allocation of the DD Free Dish slots.

International Public Broadcasters licensed by the MIB can also participate in the e-auction.

According to the revised methodology, Bucket A+ will now feature GEC (Hindi/Urdu) channels, Bucket A will host movie (Hindi/Urdu) channels, and Bucket B will include music (Hindi/Urdu), sports (Hindi/Urdu), Bhojpuri language, and other remaining Hindi/Urdu genres.

Bucket C is dedicated to news and current affairs (Hindi/Urdu), and Bucket D encompasses devotional/spiritual/Ayush, all genres of Marathi and Punjabi Channels, and news and current affairs (English). Additionally, Bucket R1 will cover languages not represented in other buckets.

Bidding of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre and language channels at the reserve price of Rs 1,10,70,000.

The last date for submission of the applications is September 4, before 3pm.