Punit Goenka acquires 0.29% shares of ZEEL through wife, son

Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has bought 0.29% shares of ZEEL in his personal capacity through his wife and son, on March 5, 2025.

As per stock exchange disclosure, his wife Shreyasi Goenka bought 13,83,500 securities worth Rs 13.46 crore (0.14% of shareholding), and the son Udayan Goenka bought 14,15,450 securities also worth Rs 13.46 crore (0.15% of shareholding).

That apart, the company last month received GST notice from the Commercial Tax Officer, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu that demanded Rs 0.40 million (including penalty) for ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims, along with Rs 16.56 million in interest for excess ITC availed between July 2017 and March 2018.

The company assured investors that the order will not materially impact its financials or operations. The violation stated reads GST demanded towards excess ITC claimed in GSTR-3B.

ZEEL in its disclosure to stock exchanges stated that they have received a GST Order passed under Section 74, of TNGST/CGST/IGST Act, 2017 determining tax payable under GST of INR 0.40 million (including penalty) on ineligible ITC claimed and interest towards discrepancies arising in excess availment of ITC of INR 16.56 million for the period July 2017 to March 2018.

ZEEL in its filing stated, "The Company believes that there are merits in the case and will take necessary legal recourse under the available law by filing an appeal with three months before the adjudicating authority as per the provisions of TNGST Act. There is no material impact on financial, operations or other activities of the Company."