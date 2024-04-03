SC to look into alleged non-compliance of Ajit Pawar group for not adding disclaimers for using clock symbol

The Sharad Pawar Group has approached the Supreme Court informing them that the Ajit Pawar Group (now officially recognised as NCP by the Election Commission of India) has allegedly failed to comply with the courts order to publish disclaimers in all their adverts featuring the clock symbol, reported Live Law.

The SC has now asked the Ajit Pawar Group to showcase how many advertisements were released after the court passed the order on March 19. The bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanahan has informed the Ajit Pawar Group that serious action will be taken if the order wasn’t obeyed. The bench also noted that the order passed was “in a simple language”, thus, not allowing for any wrong interpretation.