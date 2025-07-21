UltraTech Cement Q1 FY26 profit surges 49% to Rs 2,226 crore; Revenue up 13%

ADVERTISEMENT
Aditya Birla Group's cement company UltraTech Cement on Monday announced its Quarter 1 result for the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49% to Rs 2,226 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,495 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The cement company's revenue jumped by 13% to Rs 21,275 crore in the June quarter FY26 compared to Rs 18,818 crore in the same period last fiscal.
UltraTech Cement's EBITDA jumped 44% to Rs 4,591 crore, while EBITDA Margins also expanded by 388 basis points to 20.7% from 16.82% from the year-ago quarter.
However, on a sequential basis, the cement major's profit after tax (PAT) declined 10% to Rs 2,226 crore from Rs 2,482 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY25). The company's revenue also dipped 8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21,275 crore compared to Rs 23,063 crore in the preceding quarter.
The Company’s consolidated sales volumes reached 36.83 mn mt for the quarter, growing 9.7% with the acquisitions of The India Cements Limited and the cement business of Kesoram Industries Limited. Energy costs were lower by 12% yoy, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 2%.
India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 mtpa, has become a subsidiary of UltraTech, effective 25th December, 2024.
UltraTech has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1 FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa.