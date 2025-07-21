            
UltraTech Cement Q1 FY26 profit surges 49% to Rs 2,226 crore; Revenue up 13%

UltraTech Cement clocked a revenue of Rs 21,275 crore in the June quarter FY26 compared to Rs 18,818 crore in the same period last fiscal

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 6:11 PM
UltraTech Cement on Monday announced its Q1 FY26 results, reporting staggering rise in profit

Aditya Birla Group's cement company UltraTech Cement on Monday announced its Quarter 1 result for the fiscal year 2026. The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49% to Rs 2,226 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 1,495 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The cement company's revenue jumped by 13% to Rs 21,275 crore in the June quarter FY26 compared to Rs 18,818 crore in the same period last fiscal.

UltraTech Cement's EBITDA jumped 44% to Rs 4,591 crore, while EBITDA Margins also expanded by 388 basis points to 20.7% from 16.82% from the year-ago quarter.

However, on a sequential basis, the cement major's profit after tax (PAT) declined 10% to Rs 2,226 crore from Rs 2,482 crore reported in the March quarter (Q4FY25). The company's revenue also dipped 8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21,275 crore compared to Rs 23,063 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Company’s consolidated sales volumes reached 36.83 mn mt for the quarter, growing 9.7% with the acquisitions of The India Cements Limited and the cement business of Kesoram Industries Limited. Energy costs were lower by 12% yoy, mainly on account of reduced fuel prices. Raw material costs marginally rose by 2%.

India Cements, with a capacity of 14.45 mtpa, has become a subsidiary of UltraTech, effective 25th December, 2024.

UltraTech has increased its grey cement capacity by 3.5 mtpa in Q1 FY26, bringing its total capacity to 192.26 mtpa.


First Published on Jul 21, 2025 6:11 PM

