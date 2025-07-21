            

From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend

Known for its timely topicals that offer a humorous take on everything from politics to pop culture, Amul’s latest creative pays homage to the Labubu frenzy in true “utterly butterly” style.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 9:13 AM
From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend
Amul has entered the conversation with its trademark wit and cultural sharpness.

As the internet continues to obsess over Labubu dolls, the quirky collectibles that have swiftly become a luxury lifestyle statement, dairy giant Amul has entered the conversation with its trademark wit and cultural sharpness.

Known for its timely topicals that offer a humorous take on everything from politics to pop culture, Amul’s latest creative pays homage to the Labubu frenzy in true “utterly butterly” style.

The new artwork shows the iconic Amul girl seated on the floor, happily enjoying a slice of bread slathered with butter. Beside her is a stool featuring a Labubu doll, while a nearby table holds a block of Amul butter with a butter knife stuck right in the middle. The headline reads “Labubhook laggi hai?”, a clever spin on the Hindi phrase for hunger, fused with the trending toy’s name. The kicker below seals the deal with a pun, “Eat doll-ops.”

The post, captioned “#Amul Topical: Labubu dolls are all the craze,” quickly went viral, drawing praise from netizens for its timely creativity and cultural relevance. Social media users flooded the comments with Labubu GIFs, fire emojis, and the now-common refrain, “Amul is always cooking.”

The topical taps into the growing visibility of Labubu dolls in the Indian fashion and influencer circuit. While celebrities are flaunting Labubu as the new-age fashion flex, Amul has done what it does best, democratize the moment through humour, food and a bit of nostalgia.


Tags
First Published on Jul 21, 2025 9:13 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

Netflix taps Gen AI to cut costs on "The Eternaut"

How it Works

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race

Airtel’s bold bet: Perplexity Pro lands on 370 mn phones, taking aim at Google in India’s AI race

Brand Makers

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Myntra to Zepto, platforms cash in on cosmetics boom; K-beauty soars 75% on Amazon

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: How Saudia Airlines turned prayer beads into a life-saving sanitizer for pilgrims

Global Ads Spotlight: How Saudia Airlines turned prayer beads into a life-saving sanitizer for pilgrims

How it Works

Box office revenue grows: Rs 5,723 cr earned in H1 2025; 17 films cross Rs 100 cr

Box office revenue grows: Rs 5,723 cr earned in H1 2025; 17 films cross Rs 100 cr

Brand Marketing

From scraps to silence: The untold story of Orkut's meteoric rise and quiet exit

From scraps to silence: The untold story of Orkut's meteoric rise and quiet exit

Brand Marketing

Reliance Retail Ventures posts 11.3% rise in revenue to Rs 84,171 crore in Q1 FY26

Reliance Retail Ventures posts 11.3% rise in revenue to Rs 84,171 crore in Q1 FY26