From bags to butter! Amul joins the Labubu trend

As the internet continues to obsess over Labubu dolls, the quirky collectibles that have swiftly become a luxury lifestyle statement, dairy giant Amul has entered the conversation with its trademark wit and cultural sharpness.
Known for its timely topicals that offer a humorous take on everything from politics to pop culture, Amul’s latest creative pays homage to the Labubu frenzy in true “utterly butterly” style.
The new artwork shows the iconic Amul girl seated on the floor, happily enjoying a slice of bread slathered with butter. Beside her is a stool featuring a Labubu doll, while a nearby table holds a block of Amul butter with a butter knife stuck right in the middle. The headline reads “Labubhook laggi hai?”, a clever spin on the Hindi phrase for hunger, fused with the trending toy’s name. The kicker below seals the deal with a pun, “Eat doll-ops.”
The post, captioned “#Amul Topical: Labubu dolls are all the craze,” quickly went viral, drawing praise from netizens for its timely creativity and cultural relevance. Social media users flooded the comments with Labubu GIFs, fire emojis, and the now-common refrain, “Amul is always cooking.”
The topical taps into the growing visibility of Labubu dolls in the Indian fashion and influencer circuit. While celebrities are flaunting Labubu as the new-age fashion flex, Amul has done what it does best, democratize the moment through humour, food and a bit of nostalgia.