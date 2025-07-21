            
Minister Pralhad Joshi leads efforts to eliminate deceptive dark patterns from e-commerce platforms

The government, also addressing the growing concern over dark patterns in digital commerce, has directed all e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits to identify and eliminate such practices, ensuring compliance with consumer protection norms.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2025 6:54 PM
On July 20, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the issue of dark patterns affecting digital consumers.

In a post on X, the Minister said, "Discussed @jagograhakjago’s ongoing efforts and explored regulatory measures to curb deceptive online practices and strengthen consumer protection frameworks."

Joshi emphasized that the guidelines on dark patterns were the outcome of extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including leading e-commerce companies and industry associations.

With mutual agreement in place, Minister Joshi urged all companies to fully comply with the guidelines and to integrate them into their internal governance frameworks and consumer protection mechanisms, added a media report.

During the meeting convened by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Joshi noted a surge in consumer complaints related to dark patterns received through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). He stated that companies must proactively identify and address deceptive practices before formal notices are issued.

Joshi also highlighted that the creative ideas and technological innovations generated through the 'Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon 2023' played a key role in empowering the Department of Consumer Affairs. In collaboration with IIT-BHU, the initiative led to the development of three significant tools: the Jagriti app, the Jago Grahak Jago app, and the Jagriti Dashboard.


