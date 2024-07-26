            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • warner-bros-discovery-threatens-legal-action-against-nba-over-matching-rights-37922

      Warner Bros. Discovery threatens legal action against NBA over media rights

      NBA league reportedly has rejected Warner Bros. Discovery's bid to match Prime Video’s $1.8 billion per year offer.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2024 1:08 PM
      Warner Bros. Discovery threatens legal action against NBA over media rights
      It said, “We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action. We look forward, however, to another great season of the NBA on TNT and Max including our iconic Inside the NBA,” says TNT Sports (Warner Bros. Discovery). (Representative image via Unsplash)

      Soon after the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced 11-year media rights deals with the Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal and Amazon Prime Video which includes streaming and broadcast distribution starting with the 2025-26 season, it stirred up conflicts with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

      The league, apparently, has rejected WBD's bid to match Prime Video’s $1.8 billion per year offer.

      While announcing the deal, the NBA said that WBD's offer "did not match the terms of Amazon Prime Video's offer."

      “The digital opportunities with Amazon align perfectly with the global interest in the NBA. And Prime Video’s massive subscriber base will dramatically expand our ability to reach our fans in new and innovative ways,” added NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

      Result of this, WBD reportedly is threatening to sue the league. It has to be noted if it loses the legal battle, it could damage WBD's reputation in any future media rights talks with other leagues.

      WBD's TNT Sports now has released a statement on NBA media rights. According to it, WBD matched Amazon’s offer as is its right under an existing contract and do not believe the NBA can reject it.

      TNT Sports is a division of WBD and is considered a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content.

      It said, “We think they have grossly misinterpreted our contractual rights with respect to the 2025-26 season and beyond, and we will take appropriate action. We look forward, however, to another great season of the NBA on TNT and Max including our iconic Inside the NBA.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 26, 2024 1:02 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters', proposes new draft of Broadcasting Bill

      News influencers to be called 'digital news broadcasters', proposes new draft of Broadcasting Bill

      How it Works

      Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital, 120 million on Linear TV

      Paris Olympics to garner 150 million viewership on Digital, 120 million on Linear TV

      How it Works

      Union govt defends formation of fact-checking unit before Bombay High Court

      Union govt defends formation of fact-checking unit before Bombay High Court

      How it Works

      Shekhar Kapur appointed festival director for International Film Festival of India

      Shekhar Kapur appointed festival director for International Film Festival of India

      How it Works

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      Workplaces are failing to nurture the creativity of their employees: Canva

      How it Works

      Bhashini signs MoU with New Media Wing of Ministry of I&B

      Bhashini signs MoU with New Media Wing of Ministry of I&B

      How it Works

      Exclusive: MIB to evaluate which products in health sector will require SDCs

      Exclusive: MIB to evaluate which products in health sector will require SDCs