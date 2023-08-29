Why are Cricket fans taking up hospital beds in Ahmedabad?

Cricket fever is making fans jump into hospital beds. The hospitality sector in Ahmedabad is navigating an uncommon imbalance between supply and demand. There is a considerable surge in tariffs and the city is confronting a pronounced shortage of accessible hotel accommodations on October 14. The day of the biggest cricket match of the year- the clash between India-Pakistan. As per people closely associated with the World Cup's on-ground event and activities, fans are now booking hospital beds for full-day treatments. Are they all sick? No. They are just looking for a cozy spot for some much-needed sleep before and after the match. Storyboard18 couldn’t independently verify the report.
A mere room search on popular hotel booking platforms reveals a surprising tariff range for October 14th in Ahmedabad, stretching from Rs10,000 to Rs1 lakh. Even the less-favored accommodations are capitalizing on the craze, driving up tariffs by over 100 percent. The 5-star establishments, are opening their doors for Rs75,000 a night.
“The bookings and tariffs are in sync with the spirit of the city that is prepping for the historical match,” said a senior executive of a luxury hotel chain in the city.
The 2023 World Cup is set to kick off on October 5, with New Zealand and England playing in the inaugural match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The venue will also be used for hosting the finals on November 19.