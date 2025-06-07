How Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s relationship went from being power duo to having public feud

Once seen as titans of disruption — one in business, the other in politics — Elon Musk and Donald Trump have shared an unpredictable relationship defined by strategic convenience, public praise, sharp insults, and now, an all-out feud. What began with cautious engagement in 2016 has unravelled into a political spectacle in 2025, with impeachment threats, policy clashes, and personal jabs taking centre stage.

2016–2017: Cautious Beginnings and Brief Collaboration Elon Musk initially opposed Trump’s candidacy, describing him as lacking the character fit for presidency. Despite this, Musk accepted a position on Trump’s economic advisory councils after the 2016 election — a strategic move aimed at influencing policy on climate change and immigration. The alliance was short-lived. Musk resigned in mid-2017 when Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

2018–2020: Cold Distance Over the next few years, their relationship cooled. Musk voiced disagreement over Trump’s immigration policies, particularly the suspension of temporary work visas — a move Musk saw as harmful to U.S. innovation. Though neither side escalated tensions, their interactions remained distant and cautious.

2021–2022: Mixed Messages and Mutual Criticism In early 2022, Trump praised Musk, calling him a “genius” comparable to Edison — but by July that same year, Trump changed his tune, labeling Musk “another bulls*** artist” amid disagreements over business and political views. This set the stage for more volatility in their interactions.

2023–2024: Political Alignment Despite past friction, the 2024 U.S. election cycle saw a surprising realignment. Musk declined to financially back any candidate but publicly endorsed Trump after a failed assassination attempt in July. He was also said to have played a role in Trump’s decision to select JD Vance as his running mate. Their renewed camaraderie culminated in Trump appointing Musk co-chair of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) post-election — a position that granted Musk influence over federal bureaucratic reform.

2025: Collapse and Feud By April 2025, Musk had begun distancing himself from DOGE, citing the need to refocus on his companies. In June, tensions exploded over the "One Big Beautiful Bill," a major spending and tax proposal. Musk publicly condemned the bill for gutting electric vehicle subsidies and ballooning the deficit, calling it a “disgusting abomination.” Trump retaliated by threatening Musk’s federal contracts and calling him “a man who has lost his mind.”

What followed was an all-out feud: Musk called for Trump’s impeachment and made sensational — and unproven — claims linking Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The public fallout sent shockwaves through the business world, with Tesla’s stock value plummeting and analysts warning of further political entanglements affecting tech markets.