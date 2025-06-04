Vijay Mallya gets emotional over RCB victory; Internet reacts with SBI jokes

The final script of IPL 2025 couldn't have been more cinematic. After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL final on June 3, social media exploded in jubilation.

But before the grand finale unfolded, fans got a glimpse of what was to come in the "trailer" - RCB's dominant eight-wicket win over PBKS on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium in Punjab. The final release came on June 3, and it delivered. Rajat Patidar-led RCB defeated Shreyas Iyer's PBKS to finally script history and win their first-ever title.

As celebrations erupted across Bengaluru and social media turned into a sea of red, one man who had waited 18 years for this moment couldn't hold back - businessman and RCB's original founder, Vijay Mallya.

Taking to X, he congratulated the franchise in a series of emotional posts.

“RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament,” Mallya wrote, crediting the “well-balanced” team and their “bold” play. He thanked the coaching staff and cheered the fans with the classic war cry: “Ee sala cup namde!”

RCB are IPL Champions finally after 18 years. Superb campaign right through the 2025 tournament. A well balanced team Playing Bold with outstanding coaching and support staff. Many congratulations ! Ee sala cup namde !! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

In another post, Mallya reminisced about founding RCB in 2008, personally signing legends like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. “When I founded RCB, it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru,” he shared. “I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster… AB and Gayle remain an indelible part of RCB history.”

When I founded RCB it was my dream that the IPL trophy should come to Bengaluru. I had the privilege of picking the legendary King Kohli as a youngster and it is remarkable that he has stayed with RCB for 18 years. I also had the honour of picking Chris Gayle the Universe Boss… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 3, 2025

However, the internet wasn't ready to simply let him bask in the glory.

That’s why I like X pic.twitter.com/hR3QIEwJWV — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 4, 2025