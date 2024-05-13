WPP CEO Mark Read targeted in deepfake scam

Mark Read, CEO of advertising group WPP was recently the target of a deepfake scam, involving an AI-generated voice clone, as per reports.

Scammers as part of the elaborate ploy, created a WhatsApp account with an image of Read. The account was used to create a Microsoft Teams meeting involving what appeared to be Read and another senior WPP executive, reported the Guardian.

During the meeting, the importers used an AI-generated voice clone of the executive along with YouTube footage of the two. Read was impersonated off-camera using the chat window available on Teams.

The whole ploy, which turned out to be unsuccessful, targeted an ‘agency leader’ asking them to set up a new business, so that the scammers could funnel money and extract personal details.