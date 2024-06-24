X CEO Linda Yaccarino fired head of business ops and communications Joe Benarroch: Report

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, the social media media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk has been facing pressure from the latter to increase sales and cut costs, as per reports.

As a result, Yaccarino has fired X’s head of business operations and communications, and her right hand man Joe Benarroch.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Benarroch was a close advisor Yaccarino.

Benarroch previously worked at Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, where he lead communication strategy for the company’s advertising and partnerships division. He reported to Yaccarino, who used to be chief of advertising there.