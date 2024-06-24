            

      X CEO Linda Yaccarino fired head of business ops and communications Joe Benarroch: Report

      Benarroch was a close advisor Yaccarino.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 24, 2024 10:55 AM
      X CEO Linda Yaccarino fired head of business ops and communications Joe Benarroch: Report
      Benarroch previously worked at Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, where he lead communication strategy for the company’s advertising and partnerships division. He reported to Yaccarino, who used to be chief of advertising there. (Image sourced via X)

      Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, the social media media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk has been facing pressure from the latter to increase sales and cut costs, as per reports.

      As a result, Yaccarino has fired X’s head of business operations and communications, and her right hand man Joe Benarroch.

      According to The Wall Street Journal, Benarroch was a close advisor Yaccarino.

      Benarroch previously worked at Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, where he lead communication strategy for the company’s advertising and partnerships division. He reported to Yaccarino, who used to be chief of advertising there.

      Benorrach is, as per reports by The Financial Times, responsible for botching the introduction of X’s new policy on adult content. As per FT, Benarroch didn’t inform X’s clients of the new policy before revealing it to the public.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 24, 2024 10:55 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Kondurkar Studios issues statement on Jindal Steel campaign controversy; Calls W+K's claims "absurd" and "baseless"

      Kondurkar Studios issues statement on Jindal Steel campaign controversy; Calls W+K's claims "absurd" and "baseless"

      How it Works

      Selective sections from Telecom Act 2023 to come in effect from June 26

      Selective sections from Telecom Act 2023 to come in effect from June 26

      How it Works

      MIB calls stakeholders meeting on 'self-declaration certificate'; more than 26K SDC uploaded

      MIB calls stakeholders meeting on 'self-declaration certificate'; more than 26K SDC uploaded

      How it Works

      Sun, Sea, and Scam: Adland introspects its ‘poor show’ at Cannes Lions 2024

      Sun, Sea, and Scam: Adland introspects its ‘poor show’ at Cannes Lions 2024

      How it Works

      Amid quality & customer service concerns, Zepto raises $665 mn at a $3.6B valuation

      Amid quality & customer service concerns, Zepto raises $665 mn at a $3.6B valuation

      How it Works

      Atul Chaudhary is the new TRAI secretary

      Atul Chaudhary is the new TRAI secretary

      How it Works

      TRAI recommendations on formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024 bring relief for OTTs

      TRAI recommendations on formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024 bring relief for OTTs