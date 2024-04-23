International Creators Day: Payal Gaming on the scarcity of female role models in gaming industry

International Creators Day celebrated on April 23rd each year, honours individuals who create art, literature, technology, and facets of human endeavor through their creativity. Today, creators are shaping the world around us; these custodians of culture bring their unique insights into our lives in more ways than one.

Payal Gaming aka Payal Dhare is one such creator. In March, this year, Dhare won the “Gaming Creator of the Year” award. Lat year, she won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award last year. She also received the title of Female Streamer of the Year.

One often overlooked factor within the online gaming ecosystem in India is the statistics involving female gamers. A report that surveyed 2317 respondents found that almost 41 percent of the gamers in India were women. Notably, these gamers are not exclusively from the metro or Tier 1 Indian cities but from smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The online gaming space is also claimed by Indian women from smaller towns. In a chat with Storyboard18, Dhare talks about scarcity of female role models in the gaming industry and more.

First of all, how was it meeting with PM Narendra Modi? How do you think the government can help shape the gaming industry?

Meeting with PM Modi was an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It felt surreal to be in his presence and discuss prospects for female gamers in India which made my journey so much more worthwhile. I realised that he is a great listener, and perfectly paraphrased the difference between esports & gaming content creation, something we now hope everyone will be able to understand. His vision for game development in India around Indian culture, and environmental issues enabling the right infrastructure at the grassroots level and integrating esports into the educational curriculum across schools and colleges throughout the country is is something I felt very strongly about and I hope it helps take Indian games to the global stage.

Do you aspire to transition into entrepreneurship, following the footsteps of many creators who have ventured into business?

I have not mapped out any definitive long-term plans but I am open to embracing significant opportunities as they arise. Currently, I operate ThriftXPayal, my clothing thrift store, a venture I'm committed to sustaining. However, regardless of what else I pursue, I will always stay involved in gaming and content creation, as they are my true passions.

How do you currently monetize your content, and what strategies have been most effective for you in generating revenue?

Creators have diverse revenue streams that collectively ensure sustained viability of content creation as a career. There are various avenues to monetize your content, such as YouTube ad revenue, channel memberships, Super Chat, donations while streaming, merchandise sales, and brand collaborations. Brands, both endemic and non-endemic, are increasingly seeking collaborations with creators to reach their target audience, who faithfully follow our content and streams.

What are your future plans and aspirations in terms of expanding your brand and presence in the digital space?

Currently, my sole focus is on curating innovative and relatable content that contributes to the growth of my organization, S8UL. However, my ambition is to utilize my passion for gaming and content creation to make a positive impact in the digital sphere. I aim to address the scarcity of female role models in the gaming industry and inspire young girls to pursue their dreams of a full-time career in gaming and content creation.

What was YouTube's role in your journey as a creator?

YouTube offers creators an array of tools and features that streamline content creation and amplify visibility. It serves as a platform for breaking stereotypes and empowering female gamers like me to thrive in the traditionally male-dominated gaming industry. The introduction of games on the platform called 'YouTube Playables' widened avenues for gaming creators, enabling them to engage with a broader audience, including those not actively seeking gaming content but open to exploration within the platform.

What would you like to advise to budding creators?