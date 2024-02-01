Budget 2024 - Pass or fail? Reactions from Godrej, Dabur and Parle

Amidst the ongoing economic challenges and supply chain disruptions, various FMCG heads have been for policy measures and incentives in the Union Budget 2024 to boost resilience and ensure growth. Here is what the leaders at Godrej and Dabur had to share.

Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India said, "The standout feature of the Interim Budget 2024-25 was its adherence to fiscal discipline, exemplified by the decision to cap Fiscal Deficit for FY2024-25 at 5.1%. Notably, the government’s enhanced capital expenditure to a robust Rs 11.11 Lakh Crore lays the foundation for long-term economic growth.

While not immediately pandering to populist impulses, the budget allocates significantly to infrastructure development and provides incentives for rural housing, agriculture, and fisheries. The strategic decisions to enhance incentives for rural populace, particularly women, are expected to have a lasting positive impact, enhancing sentiments over the long term. The extension of healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat to ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and expansion of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme's target to 3 crore women are big positives this year, and will go a long way in empowering rural women and enhancing the quality of life in rural India, thereby ensuring sustained demand for branded consumer goods."

"The Union Budget, though interim, highlights a deep commitment to the long-term vision of strong economic growth. Continuing the path of fiscal consolidation is a positive sign for overall economic growth, which has the potential to boost consumption patterns in the long run. The focus on enhancing connectivity and infrastructure also bodes well for India Inc including FMCG sector. Moreover, the emphasis on upskilling and the significant rise in women in the workforce signify a holistic approach to fostering an inclusive and dynamic economy, setting an optimistic tone for the years ahead," said Aasif Malbari, Chief Financial Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.