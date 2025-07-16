            

Meta acquires AI startup PlayAI

While the financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, the memo noted that PlayAI’s expertise aligns closely with Meta’s roadmap across several key areas, including: AI characters, Meta AI, Wearables, and Audio content creation.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 6:07 PM
The team will report to Johan Schalkwyk, who recently joined Meta from the voice AI startup Sesame AI.

American tech giant Meta has acquired PlayAI, an artificial intelligence startup known for developing human-like voice technology. According to an internal memo viewed by Bloomberg, the entire PlayAI team will join Meta next week.

Recently, Meta acquired a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, a company specializing in data annotation for artificial intelligence systems. As part of the deal, Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang joined Meta to lead a newly formed superintelligence team.

Following this move, it was announced that OpenAI was officially phasing out its partnership with Scale AI. However, according to a spokesperson cited in the report, OpenAI was already in the process of winding down work with Scale prior to Meta's announcement.


Tags
First Published on Jul 16, 2025 6:04 PM

