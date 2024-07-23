Union Budget 2024: Government to spend Rs 1,089 crore for information and publicity

The Union Budget 2024 allocated Rs 4,342 crore to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), with Rs 1,089 crore designated for information and publicity. Under social services, a capital outlay of Rs 38 crore has also been allocated for information and publicity. Compared to last year, there is no significant difference in the advertising and publicity budget for this fiscal year.

According to the budget expenditure report for 2024-2025, the government has allocated Rs 36.93 crore for Art and Culture and Rs 2,959.94 crore for Broadcasting. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 23 crore to the National Film Development Corporation. The budget for Prasar Bharati stands at Rs 2,509.94 crore this fiscal year, compared to Rs 2,644.02 crore last year. The government has allocated Rs 409.90 crore for the establishment expenditure of the Center for information and publicity.

Funds for the Broadcasting Infrastructure Network Development are implemented through Prasar Bharati. The scheme aims at the digitalization and FMization of the AIR Network, upgrading the capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels, and enhancing the viewer experience.

In FY23, Rs 1,078 crore was allocated for information and publicity, while in FY22, Rs 1,001 crore was allocated. However, the current allocation of funds does not show a significant difference in the government’s ad spending.