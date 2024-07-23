            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • union-budget-2024-government-to-spend-rs-1089-crore-for-information-and-publicity-37729

      Union Budget 2024: Government to spend Rs 1,089 crore for information and publicity

      According to the budget expenditure report for 2024-2025, the government has allocated Rs 36.93 crore for Art and Culture and Rs 2,959.94 crore for Broadcasting. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 23 crore to the National Film Development Corporation.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 23, 2024 7:07 PM
      Union Budget 2024: Government to spend Rs 1,089 crore for information and publicity
      Compared to last year, there is no significant difference in the advertising and publicity budget for this fiscal year.

      The Union Budget 2024 allocated Rs 4,342 crore to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), with Rs 1,089 crore designated for information and publicity. Under social services, a capital outlay of Rs 38 crore has also been allocated for information and publicity. Compared to last year, there is no significant difference in the advertising and publicity budget for this fiscal year.

      According to the budget expenditure report for 2024-2025, the government has allocated Rs 36.93 crore for Art and Culture and Rs 2,959.94 crore for Broadcasting. Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 23 crore to the National Film Development Corporation. The budget for Prasar Bharati stands at Rs 2,509.94 crore this fiscal year, compared to Rs 2,644.02 crore last year. The government has allocated Rs 409.90 crore for the establishment expenditure of the Center for information and publicity.

      Funds for the Broadcasting Infrastructure Network Development are implemented through Prasar Bharati. The scheme aims at the digitalization and FMization of the AIR Network, upgrading the capacity of the DTH platform to accommodate more channels, and enhancing the viewer experience.

      In FY23, Rs 1,078 crore was allocated for information and publicity, while in FY22, Rs 1,001 crore was allocated. However, the current allocation of funds does not show a significant difference in the government’s ad spending.

      A senior media analyst said, “TV gets the major chunk of the ad spends from the government’s publicity budget. With a few months left for the completion of the fiscal year and very little spent on advertisement during the first half, the government will utilize the funds in the upcoming months, boosting the AdEx.”


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 23, 2024 7:07 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      adidas vs ADIDAS: Delhi HC awards over Rs 14 lakh in damages for trademark infringement

      adidas vs ADIDAS: Delhi HC awards over Rs 14 lakh in damages for trademark infringement

      How it Works

      Positive budgetary measures for rural to increase advertising spends by 15 percent in H2

      Positive budgetary measures for rural to increase advertising spends by 15 percent in H2

      How it Works

      BREAKING: DPDP rules will soon be released for public feedback, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

      BREAKING: DPDP rules will soon be released for public feedback, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

      How it Works

      Finance Minister abolishes angel tax to boost startup investments

      Finance Minister abolishes angel tax to boost startup investments

      How it Works

      Urban viewers to rely on social media, TV for Paris 2024 Olympics

      Urban viewers to rely on social media, TV for Paris 2024 Olympics

      How it Works

      Department of Posts releases beta version of DIGIPIN for feedback

      Department of Posts releases beta version of DIGIPIN for feedback

      How it Works

      TRAI extends deadline inviting feedback on norm for transferring ownership of machine-to-machine SIMs

      TRAI extends deadline inviting feedback on norm for transferring ownership of machine-to-machine SIMs