cult.sport fuels passion for sports in every Indian through ‘The Maidaan called India’ campaign

cult.sport seeks to change the narrative in sports marketing by diverging from championing excellence to encouraging participation in sports. The brand envisions inspiring people to embrace their inner athletes and lead active and more fulfilling lives.

cult.sport has unveiled an exciting new brand campaign, ‘The Maidaan called India’, that aims to reshape the way people perceive sports and athleticism in their everyday lives. The brand envisions inspiring people to embrace their inner athletes and lead active and more fulfilling lives. With this campaign, cult.sport aims to bring about a transformative change in the way sports brands communicate in India.

The campaign challenges the notion that sports are limited to professional athletes or specific activities and asserts that sport is, in fact, an integral part of our everyday lives. The heart of the campaign lies in the belief that sport is all around us, present in the simplest of tasks in life. Whether it's running to catch a bus in Delhi, hurdling through the railway station in Mumbai to catch that last local train back home, or cycling to work through Bangalore's traffic, everyday people in India engage in a mad medley of planned and unplanned sports. cult.sport’s brand campaign captures these moments and celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship that lies within all individuals.

To underscore this message, the campaign features a catchy rap song titled “For the Maidaan called India,” which accompanies the footsteps of people as beats to the song. This high-energy track serves as a trigger and reminder to the nation, urging them to step out and play any sport of their choice, regardless of their age, gender, or sporting ability.

"We believe that everyone is a sportsman, and our campaign showcases the myriad ways in which sports plays an integral role in our everyday lives. Our goal with this campaign is to encourage everyday athletes to take part in sport and let them know that we are here to support them in their daily sports on the Maidaan called India," said Shamik Sharma, business head at cult.sport.