GenAI drives TCS to new heights, crosses $30 billion revenue mark in FY25

Generative AI emerged as the single most transformative force in 2024, shaping a civilizational shift across industries, said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chairman N Chandrasekaran in the company's annual report for FY24-25, reported Moneycontrol.

In his letter to shareholders, Chandrasekaran highlighted the far-reaching impact of Generative AI (GenAI), stating, "Achieving near-human reasoning capabilities, GenAI is not just another tech cycle, it is a civilizational shift. Its widespread adoption is accelerating, powered by parallel advances in semiconductors, cloud computing, quantum technologies, robotics, and energy innovation."

He noted that GenAI has already begun redefining analytics, customer experiences, and marketing, signalling the rise of autonomous robots and AI agents, which are expected to transform traditional industries into 'dark factories' and streamline enterprise functions through AI assistance.

TCS has already taken significant strides in embedding AI across its service offerings, boasting the industry's largest AI-trained workforce in 2025, the report added.

The company recently launched its enterprise-grade Generative AI platform, TCS WisdomNext, as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation.

Outlining the company's strategic roadmap, Chandrasekaran detailed four key progression areas: developing a large workforce of AI agents to complement human employees, deploying solutions through a human+AI integrated model, investing in dedicated AI data centers and advanced cloud infrastructure, and fostering strategic partnerships with top hardware providers, solution innovators, and promising startups.

Highlighting future trends, Chandrasekaran noted that AI and business services are quickly moving towards autonomous operations, with software development increasingly driven by AI-led modernization.

Agentic AI is also becoming deeply integrated within enterprise systems, reshaping traditional business processes.

In FY25, TCS surpassed major milestones, crossing the #30-billion revenue mark and achieving a brand value exceeding $20 billion, the report added.

K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS, attributed the company’s growth to early strategic investments. “This success is a testament to the early investments we have made in strengthening client relationships, building intellectual property, deepening employee capabilities, and expanding the technology ecosystem. I am grateful to every stakeholder for contributing to our growth and success,” he said in the report.

For the fiscal year, TCS reported a robust Total Contract Value (TCV) of $39.4 billion, reflecting a healthy balance of large, medium, and small deals. Krithivasan pointed out that clients increasingly prioritized technology modernization, cost optimization, vendor consolidation, operational transformation, and compliance initiatives.

“Significant innovation is happening in the AI ecosystem across infrastructure, data platforms, models, and AI-native business applications. These innovations are forcing companies to invest in technology modernization and rapidly adopt AI to meet evolving customer expectations,” Krithivasan added.