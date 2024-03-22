comScore            

      Quantum Brief

      DNPA appoints Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew as chairperson

      Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet, becomes the new vice-chairman at the DNPA. Puneet Jain, CEO, Digital HT Media, continues as the treasurer.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 22, 2024 7:05 PM
      DNPA decided to elevate Mariam Mammen Mathew as chairperson at its recent annual meeting, where new officers were appointed to the DNPA board.

      Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online, has been appointed chairperson of DNPA (Digital News Publishers’ Association) for two years from April 1, 2024. She succeeds Tanmay Maheshwari, MD, Amar Ujala. Manorama Online is the digital arm of Malayala Manorama, one of India's largest and oldest media houses, with operations in print, television, radio and digital properties.

      Mariam served as vice-chairperson during Maheshwari’s chairmanship. DNPA decided to elevate her as chairperson at its recent annual meeting, where new officers were appointed to the DNPA board.

      "I am honoured to take on the role as chairperson of DNPA and contribute to the country’s digital media landscape,” said Mariam.

      “My main goal will be to amplify the scale, influence and durability of digital news media entities. An integral part of this vision is embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to augment our capabilities and drive transformative change. Additionally, I am committed to nurturing a culture of Diversity, Inclusion and Equity within our organisation, which will play a pivotal role in reshaping the media landscape."

      Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet, becomes the new vice-chairman at the DNPA. Puneet Jain, CEO, Digital HT Media, continues as the treasurer.

      DNPA serves as a dynamic umbrella organisation for the digital wings of media businesses, including print and broadcasting, and has taken proactive action in recent years to ensure equality and fairness for all news publishers. It represents 18 media organisations: Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, The New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, Network 18 and India TV.

      “Having served as DNPA chairman for two stimulating years, I was pleased to contribute to the endeavour of democratising India's digital news landscape. I am confident that Mariam Mathew will bring valuable insights to our shared mission," said Maheshwari.

      During Maheshwari’s tenure as chairman, DNPA made significant contribution to India’s digital news media landscape. It successfully held several editions of the DNPA Dialogues and two editions of the DNPA Conclave & Awards.

      DNPA is dedicated to promoting, supporting and protecting the growth of digital news publishers. It fosters friendly relations among its members and encourages cooperation among them to maximise mutual benefit. While ensuring that its members deliver credible news, it protects them from unfair and unethical practices.

      “Through events and activities, DNPA seeks to safeguard the interests of India’s digital news media houses. During Tanmay Maheshwari’s tenure as chairman and under his guidance, we made significant strides in making India’s digital news landscape increasingly equitable,” said Sujata Gupta, secretary general, DNPA. The road ahead for the digital news media, was one of the topics discussed at various events organised by DNPA. The organisation has also sought greater collaboration between Big Tech platforms and India’s digital news media organisations.

      DNPA’s efforts at democratising the digital news space comes at a time when India’s regulators, led by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, are seeking to bring fairness in how Big Tech platforms operate in the country.


      First Published on Mar 22, 2024 7:05 PM

