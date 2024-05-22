FSSAI finds no EtO traces in spice samples of MDH and Everest

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday said that it did not find ethylene oxide (EtO), a food contaminant flagged by foreign countries, in MDH and Everest product samples.

The announcement was made after extensive testing of the samples of spices sold by the two companies.

This comes after the government of India conducted tests on the presence of this carcinogenic chemical (potential to cause cancer) in the Indian spice brands and found that some samples of Everest Spices were non-compliant under the strictest standards (0.1 mg per Kg) regarding the presence of EtO.l, on Monday. Meanwhile, the samples of MDH were found to be compliant.

EtO is used to sterilise spices but can pose health risks, including cancer, if the residue exceeds safe levels.

After, Hong Kong and Singapore respective food authorities ordered a recall of certain spice products exported by Everest and MDH as they claimed presence of ETO over the permissible limit, FSSAI initiated a pan-India drive of extensive inspections.