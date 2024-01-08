comScore

How Lakshadweep gained from the country’s biggest influencer, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to and endorsement of Lakshadweep has not only saved the Indian tourism board massive ad and marketing money but has also set social media ablaze.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJan 8, 2024 10:25 AM
The past three days have marked the highest volume of calls regarding Lakshadweep, with interest pouring in not only from domestic tourists but also from international travellers. (Image sourced via Instagram)

The Indian tourism board just saved hundreds of crores in ad and marketing expenditure. The credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ignited discussions about Lakshadweep, the nation's smallest Union Territory.

Following the Prime Minister's visit to the archipelago and his call to explore its wonders, a social media storm followed. Hashtags #ChaloLakshadweep and #IncredibleIndia trended across platforms. Influencers shifted their focus from international luxury destinations to share Lakshadweep throwback images. What’s more, even celebrities joined in. The likes of Akshay Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Hegde, Aakash Chopra, and Tiger Shroff all took to social media platforms to praise the beauty of the islands.

This impactful PR initiative, typically costing hundreds of crores, garnered widespread attention.

The island has not only gained prominence on social media but has also witnessed a surge in inquiries, as reported by the All India Tour and Travel Operators Association. The past three days have marked the highest volume of calls regarding Lakshadweep, with interest pouring in not only from domestic tourists but also from international travellers.

The entire boost to the islands once again proved the Prime Minister’s brand building capacities.

“Modi is globally recognised and his positive statements while in Lakshadweep definitely improves it's visibility globally and makes many put it on their destination list,” said N Chandramouli, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mumbai-based brand intelligence and advisory firm TRA Research.

Many here include top celebrities too.

“Lakshadweep's unparalleled beauty has earned a top spot on my Travel List! Crystal-clear waters and tranquil shores await, promising an unforgettable escape,” said Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a social media post.

Varun Dhawan is also planning a holiday to the islands, the actor mentioned in an X post.

“Seeing our honourable prime minister at the beaches in Lakshadweep makes me realise I’ve been missing out on our pristine beaches and water. Can’t wait to book my next holiday,” the post said.

Tour and travel experts are counting on promises and bucket lists like these.

“We are expecting long term returns from this entire movement. We do not have excellent boarding facilities in the island and we are hopeful that luxury hotel chains will now consider opening up in the Lakshadweep islands,” said Abdul Nazir, president of Tour Operators Association.

Meanwhile, the controversy around Maldives Ministers' derogatory remarks the Indian Prime Minister also urged travel platforms to take bold steps.

EaseMyTrip suspended all Maldives flight bookings amidst the India-Maldives row.

“Water and beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as the Maldives/Seychelles. We at EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM has recently visited,” said Prashant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip in a social media post.


First Published on Jan 8, 2024 10:25 AM

