Data confidence: 96% claim it, only 66% deliver when it counts, says Canva

Canva's “Beyond the numbers: how data storytelling redefines communication” report reveals a workplace challenge: while data has become indispensable to business operations, key external-facing teams like sales and marketing struggle to confidently translate complex insights into compelling narratives. This hampers productivity, contributes to data errors, heightens workplace anxiety, and ultimately prevents teams from unlocking the full power of the insights available.

Based on responses from more than 2,400 marketing and sales professionals spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the report uncovers why traditional approaches to working with data are failing modern teams and the strategic opportunity business leaders have to invest in data storytelling skills that drive impact.

The findings specific to India include:

A confidence-competence gap hinders productivity

96% claim confidence working with data yet only 66% feel confident when starting a data-heavy task

92% feel confident analyzing and interpreting data, yet 74% make spreadsheet errors that impact their work.

Common challenges include:

42% struggle with formulas

41% have difficulty interpreting complex spreadsheets

46% find analysis challenging

Even though 81% of organizations offer regular data literacy training, 80% still experience data anxiety

45% actively avoid data work altogether despite recognizing its value

This avoidance can significantly impact business outcomes, especially for marketing and sales teams who need data to shape narratives that resonate with internal stakeholders, existing customers, and potential buyers.

Data storytelling is essential but challenging

Data now drives more decisions than ever, with organizations increasingly dependent on insights to stay competitive.

91% report increased organizational reliance on data in the last two years

95% say they’re expected to be data literate in their roles

97% work with data and spreadsheets weekly

96% feel more confident presenting when using data visualizations

96% say data visualizations enhance credibility

44% still struggle to create effective data visualizations

As organizations continue to amass more data, the ability to transform numbers into engaging narratives has shifted from a specialized skill to a critical business capability.

AI and modern data tools are key to closing the gap

The traditional approach to data tooling is failing modern teams, creating friction and confusion rather than an intuitive path to rich data-powered narratives.

58% find it difficult to switch between different data tools

96% likely to adopt easier-to-use data visualization tools

49% willing to invest up to three hours learning new solutions