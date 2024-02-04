comScore

IBDF takes a stand against proposed Broadcasting Bill, urges exclusion of OTT

According to the industry body, the legislation, if implemented, would grant unprecedented authority to the central government.

By  Storyboard18Feb 4, 2024 8:42 PM
IBDF takes a stand against proposed Broadcasting Bill, urges exclusion of OTT
IBDF has requested the ministry to exclude online streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from the scope of the bill.(Representative Image: Piotr Cichosz via Unsplash)

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), representing major TV broadcasters such as Star, Viacom 18, and Times Television Network, has strongly opposed the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in November 2023.

Amongst other concerns raised, the IBDF has requested the ministry to exclude online streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from the scope of the bill.

The industry body has also highlighted that the legislation, if implemented, would grant unprecedented authority to the central government, potentially leading to content censorship and interference in the freedom of speech and expression for content creators and broadcasters.

The body also pointed out that the bill relies heavily on extensive delegated legislation, creating an atmosphere of regulatory uncertainty. This, in turn, makes it challenging for stakeholders to participate in meaningful consultations on the bill.


First Published on Feb 4, 2024 8:42 PM

