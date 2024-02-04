IBDF takes a stand against proposed Broadcasting Bill, urges exclusion of OTT

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), representing major TV broadcasters such as Star, Viacom 18, and Times Television Network, has strongly opposed the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in November 2023.

Amongst other concerns raised, the IBDF has requested the ministry to exclude online streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from the scope of the bill.

The industry body has also highlighted that the legislation, if implemented, would grant unprecedented authority to the central government, potentially leading to content censorship and interference in the freedom of speech and expression for content creators and broadcasters.