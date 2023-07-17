India's Pro Panja League to be broadcast in USA on Willow TV

Pro Panja League (PPL) on Friday announced its renewed partnership with Willow TV, the leading broadcaster of cricket and combat sports in the United States. This partnership aims to bring professional armwrestling from India in the US, where the game is quite popular and at the same time, strengthen the fan base globally.

Last year, Willow TV telecast the Ranking Tournament across USA and Canada, which was held in Gwalior in July 2022. This year, the matches will telecast live from (9:30 EST) onwards. Fans can look forward to witnessing the strength, endurance, and the intense competition during the Pro Panja League.

“We are elated to join hands with Willow TV once again and continue our mission of promoting armwrestling as a competitive sport. Willow TV has a fantastic track record of delivering high-quality sports content to fans, and we believe this partnership will play an important role in expanding the reach of Pro Panja League in the United States,” said Parvin Dabas, Pro Panja League, co-founder.