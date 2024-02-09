comScore

Kashmir bat manufacturers' body sue Sony and Tramboo Sports over false claims made on Shark Tank India

CBMAK has sued both the channel and the company and demanded a compensation of Rs100 crore alongside an on-air apology within 15 days.

By  Storyboard18Feb 9, 2024 2:24 PM
The episode featuring two young Kashmiri entrepreneurs, Saad and Hamad was aired on January 30, 2024.(Image sourced from @sharktank.india via Instagram)

The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has taken legal action against Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd.

A cricket bat manufacturing start-up Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd pitched their company on Sony’s business reality show Tank India' sparking controversy within Kashmir's bat manufacturing industry. The start-up claimed to be the exclusive manufacturers of Kashmir willow cricket bats. This according to the association is inaccurate and misleading.

According to reports, this claim has also caused loss of business and reputation amongst the cricket bat manufacturing community in Kashmir.

According to reports, CBMAK has sued both the channel and the company and demanded a compensation of Rs100 crore alongside an on-air apology within 15 days.

The episode featuring two young Kashmiri entrepreneurs, Saad and Hamad was aired on January 30, 2024.

“We content that Tramboo Sports’ false claims have caused a significant disruption in the sales and supply of CBMAK members’ bats. The assertions have also misled the public and buyers harming the image of the indigenous industry,” Indian Express reports quoted the association.


Tags
First Published on Feb 9, 2024 2:24 PM

