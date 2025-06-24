            
Colgate-Palmolive eyes India as global growth engine, plans brand influx and digital-first push

The company is planning to introduce new brands from its global portfolio to capture a wider share of India's rapidly evolving consumer landscape. Currently operating in the Indian market with just two brands, Colgate and Palmolive.

Jun 24, 2025
Colgate-Palmolive (India) is gearing up for a strategic reinvention in India, one of its most promising markets. As per a report by PTI, MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan said that the company is planning to introduce new brands from its global portfolio to capture a wider share of India's rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

Currently operating in the Indian market with just two brands, Colgate and Palmolive, the company is in "active conversations" with its U.S.-based parent to tap into a broader global product pipeline. Rather than stretching the existing Palmolive brand into new categories, the focus is squarely on bringing fresh brands that resonate with Indian sensibilities and consumption patterns.

"India is now one of five global markets identified as a key driver of growth," Narasimhan said, adding that Colgate-Palmolive India’s contribution to global revenue, currently at 4–5%, is expected to rise significantly.

This pivot comes as India readies to add more middle-class consumers than any other country in the coming years, a demographic shift Colgate sees as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

On the channel front, Colgate-Palmolive India is balancing its deep-rooted strength in traditional trade with an aggressive foray into e-commerce. The company is building a pipeline of digital-first innovations, such as the Colgate Purple and Max Fresh Sensories ranges and mouthwash sticks, targeted at online-exclusive audiences.

Read More: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited debuts on stock exchanges However, the company remains mindful of friction in the trade ecosystem. While a recent call for boycott by the AICPDF in Maharashtra spotlighted tension around pricing parity, Narasimhan affirmed that the company sees "room for all channels" and continues to value its long-standing distributor partnerships.

Consumer preferences are also changing. With growing awareness around health, sustainability, and ingredient transparency, Colgate-Palmolive India is betting on its science-backed formulations to hold its ground against ayurveda-inspired and organic challengers. "Consumers look for benefits, not just buzzwords, and we’re here to deliver exactly that," Narasimhan said.


First Published on Jun 24, 2025

