Dominic Proctor, visionary media leader and WPP veteran, passes away

Dominic Proctor began his journey at JWT, then the UK’s largest ad agency, rising to become its London CEO at the young age of 35. WPP CEO Mark Read pays tribute: "Always generous with his time and considerable wisdom."

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2025 6:18 PM
Dominic Proctor served as Global President of GroupM, where he led the conglomeration of WPP's media investments until 2016.

Dominic Proctor, a towering figure in the evolution of modern media agencies and one of the most influential executives in WPP's history, has passed away, as per media reports.

His career spanned more than three decades, during which he played a pivotal role in shifting the balance of power within the advertising world - from creative to media.

Proctor began his journey at JWT, then the UK's largest ad agency, rising to become the London CEO at the young age of 35. Known for his sharp mind and personable leadership style, he led the agency through an era of transformation, navigating the shift from traditional full-service models to a more specialized and globally integrated media focus.

He then later became the founding CEO of Mindshare, WPP's first standalone media agency, created by combining the media departments of JWT and Ogilvy. His vision for media as a strategic driver helped elevate Mindshare into a global force.

Proctor then went on to serve as Global President of GroupM, where he led the conglomeration of WPP's media investments until 2016, cementing its place as a dominant player in the industry.

Paying tribute on social media, WPP CEO Mark Read wrote, "“Dominic Proctor was first and foremost a dear friend and colleague to countless people across the world of advertising. He was also one of the most influential people in the global media and marketing industry – very few have done more to shape the media planning and buying landscape we see today."

Read highlighted Proctor's generosity, enthusiasm, and mentorship, noting that he had a profound impact on the careers of many - including his own. "He was always egenrous with his time and considerable wisdom, and always very good company."

Beyond the boardroom, Proctor dedicated himself to charitable causes. He was a co-founder and long-time chair of Tommy's, the UK-based pregnancy and baby charity.

"On behalf of everyone at WPP I would like to express my condolences to Dominic’s family and friends. As the tributes pour in I know that, alongside the deep sadness and loss, there will be so much admiration, respect and affection for a truly remarkable person," Read added.


First Published on Jun 23, 2025 6:16 PM

