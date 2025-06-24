IndiGo 'prudently' resumes Middle East flights as Gulf airspace reopens amid tensions

ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo Airlines has announced the gradual resumption of its operations in the Middle East, following the reopening of airspace in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
The airline had earlier suspended flights across the region in response to escalating tensions in the Middle East.
"As airports across the Middle East gradually reopen, we are prudently and progressively resuming operations on these routes," IndiGo stated in a travel advisory on Tuesday. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and are fully considering the safest available flight paths to ensure secure and seamless travel."
The advisory urged passengers to stay updated via the airline's mobile app or website, while expressing gratitude for the patience and trust.
The move comes after a brief closure of airspace by Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Monday night amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.
IndiGo had earlier posted on X that all its flights to and from cities including Doha, Dubai, Dammam, Bahrain, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Madinah, Muscat, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Tbilisi, and Ras Al-Khaimah were suspended "at least until 1000 hrs" on Tuesday due to the "evolving situation."
