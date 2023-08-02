Meta, Instagram to introduce labels for AI generated content

Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing. However, like any new major innovation, there is a lot of speculation around AI and its almost frightening potential. There are many people who are excited to see what AI can do for them and can’t wait to get their hands on AI-powered tools to understand their functionality. But, on the other hand, there are also many who are intimidated by the massive potential that AI brings to the table. People are afraid that AI might take away their jobs, they are afraid because they don’t fully understand it, they are afraid because they don’t know how to use and control it. As of now, there is a lack of regulation. Hence, their fears are warranted.
Amid all of these concerns, Meta and Instagram are considering labelling AI-generated content to generate awareness and encourage user safety. Instagram may soon label posts that have been created using AI tools to help users identify this type of content. Meta has pledged to adopt safety measures such as suing watermarks for AI-generated content to avoid misinformation.
Major tech companies such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and OpenAI are working together on AI technology advancements to further improve the capabilities of AI and streamline a lot of processes for multiple industries. At the same time, these companies are also woking on developing safety measures to ensure user and data protection.
Adding labels to AI-generated content is a good move to inform users of social media platform to avoid misinformation as well as provide safety to user data and patterns.