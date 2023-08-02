Meta, Instagram to introduce labels for AI generated content

Artificial Intelligence is the next big thing. However, like any new major innovation, there is a lot of speculation around AI and its almost frightening potential. There are many people who are excited to see what AI can do for them and can’t wait to get their hands on AI-powered tools to understand their functionality. But, on the other hand, there are also many who are intimidated by the massive potential that AI brings to the table. People are afraid that AI might take away their jobs, they are afraid because they don’t fully understand it, they are afraid because they don’t know how to use and control it. As of now, there is a lack of regulation. Hence, their fears are warranted.