comScore

Quantum Brief

MSO's need to be registered to provide their own programming services: MIB

Applicants have been asked to adhere to guidelines issued by the MIB on November 30, 2022 regarding platform services offered by MSOs.

By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2023 3:27 PM
MSO's need to be registered to provide their own programming services: MIB
MSO's need to apply for registration of their PS channels. (Representational image by Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stated that all Multi System Operators (MSO’s) who provide their own programming service to their own subscribers directly or through one or multiple Local Cable Operators must register to platform services.

Applicants have been asked to adhere to guidelines issued by the MIB on November 30, 2022 regarding platform services offered by MSOs. They need to apply for registration of their PS channels.

The following are the documents required to be uploaded when registering online:

1. Certificate of Channel Carrying Capacity (Statewise) (Sell'-Certification).

2. Details of PS Channels operated at State Level

3. Details of PS Channels operated at District Level.

4. Details of PS Channels operated at District Level.

5. Challan copy of payment made on Bharat Kosh Portal for registration of PS Channels.


Tags
First Published on Sep 25, 2023 3:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Poonawalla Fincorp rolls out 'Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi' campaign

Poonawalla Fincorp rolls out 'Log toh Sawaal Karenge Hi' campaign

Quantum Brief

Paperboat's Neeraj Biyani launches new skincare brand Asaya

Paperboat's Neeraj Biyani launches new skincare brand Asaya

Quantum Brief

Myntra's misleading push notification; a new controversy in social media land

Myntra's misleading push notification; a new controversy in social media land

Quantum Brief

IBDF prepares for annual meeting and leadership elections

IBDF prepares for annual meeting and leadership elections

Quantum Brief

Madhya Pradesh Tourism's new TVC is a experiential journey through song and animation

Madhya Pradesh Tourism's new TVC is a experiential journey through song and animation

Quantum Brief

Introducing ‘The Visionaries’: The highest honour for the brightest and most innovative marketing minds in India

Introducing ‘The Visionaries’: The highest honour for the brightest and most innovative marketing minds in India

Quantum Brief

TRAI's recommendations drive local value addition in Indian telecom equipment manufacturing

TRAI's recommendations drive local value addition in Indian telecom equipment manufacturing