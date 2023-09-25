MSO's need to be registered to provide their own programming services: MIB

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stated that all Multi System Operators (MSO’s) who provide their own programming service to their own subscribers directly or through one or multiple Local Cable Operators must register to platform services.

Applicants have been asked to adhere to guidelines issued by the MIB on November 30, 2022 regarding platform services offered by MSOs. They need to apply for registration of their PS channels.

The following are the documents required to be uploaded when registering online:

1. Certificate of Channel Carrying Capacity (Statewise) (Sell'-Certification).

2. Details of PS Channels operated at State Level

3. Details of PS Channels operated at District Level.

