Naveen Tahilyani resigns as CEO of Tata Digital, joins Prudential Plc

Before joining Tata Digital, Tahilyani served as MD & CEO of Tata AIA Life Insurance across two stints. He also spent 17 years at McKinsey, advising banks and insurance companies in Asia.

By  Storyboard18May 23, 2025 8:37 AM
Naveen Tahilyani has stepped down as the CEO and Managing Director of Tata Digital after a one-year stint. He will be joining UK-based Prudential Plc as Regional CEO for India, Africa, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

He will also oversee Prudential’s health vertical and will be part of the company’s global executive committee. Tahilyani will take charge on July 29 and will be based in India, reporting to Prudential CEO Anil Wadhwani.

Tahilyani took over as CEO of Tata Digital in February 2024, replacing Pratik Pal. His exit comes at a key time for the company, which is working to scale its super-app Tata Neu and expand into quick commerce. Tata Digital has seen several senior leadership changes in recent years, including the exit of President Mukesh Bansal in early 2023.

Tahilyani has had an extensive and diverse career spanning over two decades across insurance, banking and consulting. Before rejoining Tata AIA, he was Group Executive for Banking Operations and Transformation at Axis Bank between January and October 2020, where he led data analytics, operations, strategy, and technology. Before transitioning into the insurance and banking sectors, Tahilyani had a long tenure at McKinsey & Company, where he worked for over 17 years.


First Published on May 23, 2025 8:37 AM

