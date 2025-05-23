From Politics to Pitch! Gautam Gambhir opens up on coaching team India, life after politics at Goafest 2025

Known for his grit, focus and match-winning temperament, Cricket Legend and Team India coach Gautam Gambhir in a conversation with Anand Narasimhan - Sr Anchor & Managing Editor of CNN News 18 at Goafest 2025 shared insights into his professional philosophy, emotional authenticity and personal journey, from cricketing highs to political detours and ultimately, a return to the sport that gives him peace and happiness. “Not many get to wear the India jersey again — first as a player, now as coach,” he said.

Gambhir, known for his steely resolve on the field, remains unapologetically candid about his coaching ethos. “There can only be one winner. That’s the only reason I’ve got that game face on,” he said, reaffirming his uncompromising commitment to winning and team performance.

He dismissed media-fueled speculation around factionalism in the Indian dressing room, labeling it as “noise" and reiterated his loyalty lies with fans. He said, “My responsibility and accountability is towards that 10-year-old who comes to the ground to see India win.”

Now eight months into his coaching tenure, Gambhir described the Indian dressing room as a space full of “honest, proud individuals” dedicated to making 140 crore Indians proud. He stressed the importance of team unity, open conversations and creating an atmosphere where players don’t feel “suffocated” by egos or fear of judgment. “There has not been any personality clashes. Yes, there have been differences of opinion, and it happens in every profession,” he said. “The coach’s job is to support the captain. It’s always the captain’s team.”

He also rejected the idea that players should mask their emotions. “If you’re showing emotions, it means you care… I’ve never done it for the cameras,” he stated.

Reflecting on high-pressure environments, Gambhir highlighted the role of constructive conflict in elite sport, asserting, “If it’s not personal, it’s just about fighting for your jersey. And that’s fine.” Heated exchanges, he believes, are part of the passion, not dysfunction. “We’ve had dinner after those moments.”

He took full ownership for diffusing any tension, emphasizing that the player is always under more pressure than the coach. “My job is to sort things out,” he stated unequivocally.

From Parliament to Pitch...

Gambhir’s brief but committed stint in politics ended with clarity about where his true passion lies. “After five years, I realized that my love lies somewhere else — cricket gives me happiness,” he revealed. Though he’s stepped away from politics, Gambhir strongly believes in public service. “Either I stop having opinions, or I have the courage to step in and change things,” he said. “Good people should absolutely get into politics. This country needs them.”

After opting out of elections and mentoring KKR for IPL, Gambhir found himself offered the Indian coaching role. “Life has a plan for you… Just keep doing the right things honestly,” he reflected.

Speaking candidly about retirement, both his own and that of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Gambhir maintained that it must remain a personal choice, untouched by selectors or coaches. “Retirement is not just about form, it’s about what’s inside you,” he said.

He looks back on his career with contentment, not regret. “Very few people in India have two World Cup medals at home… In a team sport, 10,000 runs are not important. Winning and contributing in big moments is.”

Eyes on 2026 T20 World Cup!

Looking ahead, Gambhir is focused on the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India, choosing not to speculate on the 2027 ODI World Cup. “If you keep performing, age is just a number,” he added, in reference to selection debates surrounding senior players.