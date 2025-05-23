TV Today Network profit drops by 46.3% to Rs 6.15 crore in Q4FY25

TV Today Network reported a 46.3% decline in its net profit in the 4th quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company's profit dropped from Rs 11.46 crore in FY24 to Rs 6.15 crore in FY25. However, in full fiscal 2025, TV Today Network's profit surged to Rs 74.53 crore--up 32% year-on-year.

The media company had reported a profit of Rs 56.38 crore in FY24.

The company's revenue from operation marginally rose to Rs 249.17 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 247.37 crore in the previous fiscal. While, the total income increased to Rs 1,038.73 crore in full fiscal 2025.

Of the total revenue, the company's television and other media operations clocked Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ended in March 2025 versus Rs 247.37 crore in Q4FY24.

The media company's Board of Directors approved the closure of its FM Radio Broadcasting operations in FY25.

In February, the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Creative Channel for the proposed sale of its FM Radio Broadcasting operations comprising three FM radio stations located in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata (104.8 FM) for a total consideration of Rs 20 crore, on a going concern basis. The transaction may be executed either directly or through a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (that is, Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited or any other wholly owned entity).

Subsequent to year-end, the company has filed an application with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for the transfer of radio business to Vibgyor Broadcasting Private Limited.

TV Today Network invested Rs 9.4 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Vibgyor Broadcasting in March this year, via a rights issue. The investment involved 94,00,000 equity shares at Rs 10 each. Vibgyor, having a net worth of Rs 44,956, reported zero turnover and a net loss of Rs 90,225 in fiscal year 2024.