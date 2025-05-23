            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • dot-mandates-telcos-to-implement-inclusive-digital-kyc-processes-following-sc-judgement-67056

DoT mandates telcos to implement inclusive digital KYC processes following SC judgement

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom licensees to comply with the Supreme Court’s recent judgment mandating accessible KYC procedures for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

By  Akanksha NagarMay 23, 2025 12:27 PM
DoT mandates telcos to implement inclusive digital KYC processes following SC judgement
DoT has instructed all telecom operators with Unified Access Service (UAS) or Unified License (UL) authorization to align their KYC practices.

In a significant move to promote digital inclusion, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all telecom licensees to comply with the Supreme Court’s recent judgment mandating accessible KYC procedures for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The directive, issued on May 13, 2025, follows the apex court’s verdict in two writ petitions—Pragya Prasun & Ors. vs Union of India and Amar Jain vs Union of India—which challenged the exclusionary nature of current digital KYC systems.

The petitions highlighted the discrimination faced by individuals with permanent facial or eye disfigurement—such as acid attack survivors—and those with blindness or low vision. These groups frequently struggle with standard biometric verification methods used in digital KYC, e-KYC, and video KYC processes, which often rely on facial recognition or eye movement.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment dated April 30, 2025, ruled that the government and private service providers must adopt alternative and inclusive methods to ensure equitable access to essential services, including telecommunications, financial platforms, and government schemes. It emphasized the constitutional obligation to provide reasonable accommodations and uphold the dignity of PwDs in the digital era. The court emphasized that current procedures used by banks, mobile service providers, and other institutions often fail to account for the challenges faced by disabled individuals, thereby violating their constitutional rights.

In response, the DoT has instructed all telecom operators with Unified Access Service (UAS) or Unified License (UL) authorization to align their KYC practices with the Court's directives. This includes updating digital infrastructure, incorporating non-biometric verification options, and ensuring accessible interfaces for all users.

"With respect to judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court while providing telecommunication services to PwD, directives of Hon’ble Supreme Court shall be complied in respect of DoT KYC framework," DoT said, addressing UAS/UL licensees.

This order is seen as a watershed moment for digital rights in India, setting a precedent for other sectors to follow.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is already in the final stages of drafting comprehensive accessibility guidelines for OTT platforms in a bid to promote inclusivity in India’s growing digital content space.


Tags
First Published on May 23, 2025 12:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

AMFI extends its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India as Associate Partner

AMFI extends its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India as Associate Partner

How it Works

Walmart calling people in office to tell them they're fired: Bengaluru techie's viral post describes emotional impact

Walmart calling people in office to tell them they're fired: Bengaluru techie's viral post describes emotional impact

How it Works

CCPA needs more teeth to tame dark patterns; industry demands tougher regulation and penalties

CCPA needs more teeth to tame dark patterns; industry demands tougher regulation and penalties

How it Works

'Resign now or get laid off later?' Employee shares puzzling situation on Reddit

'Resign now or get laid off later?' Employee shares puzzling situation on Reddit

How it Works

Zepto faces worker protests in Telangana over low wages, unreasonable work pressure

Zepto faces worker protests in Telangana over low wages, unreasonable work pressure

Brand Makers

India is rising as AI trailblazer, steering Lenovo's global strategy: Lenovo CMO Flynn Maloy

India is rising as AI trailblazer, steering Lenovo's global strategy: Lenovo CMO Flynn Maloy

How it Works

Explained: LOL for ROI - why Meme Marketing is the Internet’s favorite ad strategy

Explained: LOL for ROI - why Meme Marketing is the Internet’s favorite ad strategy

How it Works

Global outage hits Elon Musk’s X; Engineering team cites data center issue

Global outage hits Elon Musk’s X; Engineering team cites data center issue