ShareTheSpotlight: LinkedIn's Ruchee Anand on the importance of allies and sponsors

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women. They could be women in their team or any other team, a new group or previous one, from a past workplace or the current one.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.

This is just the beginning of a long journey to spotlight individuals who are empowering others and bringing change and growth for all. Together we rise.

Let's take a flashback and visualize the early days of a first job for someone who just passed out who incidentally was the only non-engineer woman among 21 Management trainees. Ruchee Anand, Senior Director, Talent, Learning and Engagement Solutions, LinkedIn India says, "It was a new world for me, and I quickly realised that to excel, I needed to upskill and refine my technical abilities, especially in sales. So, I dove into learning, determined to become better at my craft. Before long, I started to witness progress in how I approached sales, and that motivated me to keep pushing forward. That's when it hit me—every day was a new opportunity to learn and grow."

Anand realised that staying on top of her game meant to and always be learning; so she is constantly honing her technical skills and staying agile in a fast-paced environment. "With each achievement, I found myself hungry for more knowledge and more milestones to conquer. And that hunger for learning has never left me — even today as we live through a world that's poised to see a 68% shift in skills needed for jobs by 2030, I'm keen to know what new skills I can learn so I can continue adapting in this fast-paced world," she says.

"Looking back, there’s another thing that I wish I understood sooner — the importance of allies and sponsors. Back then, I didn't fully grasp how essential it is to have someone in your corner; whether it’s a trusted ally who can offer guidance and support across the many evolving phases of your career journey, or a strong sponsor who believes you can make a difference and doesn’t shy away from advocating for you when you’re not in the room. As years passed by, I’ve been blessed with a strong bench of allies and sponsors who continue to root for me, and I’ll always be grateful for that. These lessons have not only shaped my career path but also my approach to building meaningful connections in the workplace, " shares Anand.

One of Anand's most cherished personal achievements dates back to my time as an NCC Cadet while in college and earning my “C” certification. Here, she discovered the power of the NCC ethos of Unity and Discipline”, which became her guiding light and beacon of strength in times of uncertainty. As she marched alongside my comrades, she learned that unity is more than just a word; it's a force that binds us together, taking us towards our shared goals. Through the trials of training and the triumphs of teamwork, she discovered the profound beauty of collaboration. Each cadet brought their unique talents to the table, creating harmony through diversity that enriched our collective experience.

"But it wasn't just about working together; it was also about forging bonds of trust and respect. In the firing range, amidst the crackle of gunfire, I learned the importance of discipline—a steady hand, a focused mind, and a heart fueled by determination. Every shot taught me that the success of hitting a target only comes when you embrace the process with unwavering dedication. As I look back on those formative years, I realise that the lessons I learned on the parade ground have become the cornerstone of my professional journey. In a world fraught with challenges and uncertainties, I find solace in the simple yet profound truth: unity and discipline are not just principles to live by, but the actual keys to unlocking our fullest potential, " says Anand.

A woman who has inspired Anand is LinkedIn APAC MD, who is also her manager, Feon Ang. "Fondly known as "fearless Feon”, her fearless approach to leadership, coupled with her unwavering focus on operational excellence and problem-solving for the greater good, has been truly inspiring. She encourages all of us to challenge the status quo and build a repository of skills that future-proof not just our business but also our mindset towards the future of work. Feon leads by example, letting her actions speak louder than words — a guiding principle that I emulate in my own journey, because I truly believe that “if she can see it, she can be it!"