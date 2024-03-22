ShareTheSpotlight: GoCodeo's Meghana Jagadeesh on navigating deeptech as a woman entrepreneur

As a woman entrepreneur navigating the dynamic landscape of Deeptech, every step of my journey has been an exploration of both triumphs and challenges. One of the most intriguing hurdles I encountered early on was the quest for acceptance within an industry traditionally dominated by male counterparts. In those nascent stages, securing the necessary support to propel our technology forward and carve out a distinct presence in the startup ecosystem was no small feat.

My journey took a pivotal turn when I was selected by Google for Startups Accelerator. From day one, Google for Startups Accelerator Program not only accepted me but also actively promoted and supported my role as a woman entrepreneur. Their unwavering belief in my potential instilled a newfound confidence in me at a time when validation from the market seemed elusive.

One of my most significant personal achievements revolves around my journey in the tech industry, particularly my experiences at companies like Google, TikTok (ByteDance), and ShareChat. Despite my age of 27, I have had the privilege of immersing myself in the vibrant and innovative cultures of these tech giants, learning from some of the brightest minds in the industry. It was within these environments that I found the inspiration to venture into entrepreneurship.

The catalyst for my entrepreneurial pursuit stemmed from the dynamic ecosystem fostered by Google. In 2023, GoCodeo, the company I co-founded, achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest entity ever selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator cohort. This recognition validated our vision and potential within the tech ecosystem.

Moreover, our dedication and innovative approach led us to another recognition, as we were also accepted into Nasscom's Generative AI foundry. These accomplishments not only underscored our potential but also opened doors to invaluable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

However, if I were to pinpoint a singular achievement that stands out to me, it would undoubtedly be the organic acquisition of users for GoCodeo. Leveraging my expertise in SEO and marketplace strategies, we managed to onboard over 13,000 developers from more than 40 countries without allocating a single dollar towards marketing efforts. This achievement not only demonstrates the efficacy of our approach but also speaks volumes about the relevance and value proposition of our platform within the global developer community.

When it comes to sharing the spotlight with someone who has inspired and influenced me profoundly, I would like to nominate B R Sheelavathi, a remarkable teacher by profession and an extraordinary mother by relation. To me, she embodies the epitome of strength. Growing up under her guidance, I witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication she poured into every aspect of her life.

In every aspect of my journey, I find echoes of her resilience. Whether I'm facing challenges in my career or navigating the complexities of life, her teachings serve as a guiding light, reminding me to stay true to myself, to never settle for mediocrity, and to always strive for excellence. So, when asked whom I want to share the spotlight with, there is no doubt in my mind that it is she who deserves to stand alongside me. Her unwavering support, her boundless wisdom, and her relentless pursuit of excellence have been the driving force behind my journey, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.